GTI Meet at Wörthersee Lake: three letters are all it takes to make history

05/24/2019 | 03:28am EDT

The T-Roc R will be a further highlight: the high-performance variant of the current T-Roc impresses with its mix of lifestyle and sporty character. This powerhouse of a vehicle is driven by a four-cylinder TSI engine generating 221 kW/300 PS, sparking a passion in drivers with a torque of 400 Nm. The T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, Volkswagen AG's performance subsidiary.

Thanks to the ID.R, Volkswagen will also be showcasing e-mobility at Wörthersee Lake: the first ever fully electric racing car from Volkswagen generates 500 kW (680 PS) and set a new record for electric vehicles at last year's legendary Pikes Peak mountain race in Colorado, USA. The Volkswagen Motorsport team is currently preparing for a new challenge: breaking the lap record for electric vehicles at the challenging Nürburgring-Nordschleife race course.

Varied agenda on the event stage

Benny Leuchter, Volkswagen Brand Ambassador and FIA WTCR driver, along with Jasmin Preisig, participating in the 24-hour race at Nürburgring in the 'Girls only GTI TCR Team', will also be making a sporty appearance at the event. The two racing drivers will be attending the GTI Meet along with presenters Miriam Höller and Sidney Hoffmann who will be leading the way throughout the event. There will be many more attractions on site in addition to the many highlights surrounding Volkswagen models. Last, but not least, exciting vehicle projects headed up by trainees from Zwickau and Wolfsburg will be revealed for the very first time at Wörthersee Lake: the self-built show cars were developed on the basis of ideas by Volkswagen trainees.

Long-standing tradition

The GTI Meet at Wörthersee Lake can look back at a long history: it was back in 1982 when GTI fans met for the first time in the Austrian municipality of Reifnitz/Maria Wörth. Nowadays, the event not only attracts automotive aficionados and people aiming to showcase their vehicles, it has become a genuine fair that is open to everyone. Each event lasts four days, from the Wednesday before Ascension to the following weekend. This year will mark the 38th edition of the GTI Meet. Visitors can find more information and dates on the website: https://woertherseetreffen.at/.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:27:01 UTC
