VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
German annual car sales fall 1.5 percent as diesel bans dampen demand

01/04/2019 | 01:39pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A car passes a traffic sign banning diesel cars on the Stresemannstrasse in downtown Hamburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car registrations fell 1.5 percent to 7.2 million last year, with Volkswagen retaining its sales crown despite tougher emissions tests and a diesel clampdown while Tesla sales tumbled by 42.8 percent despite rising demand for electric cars.

German carmakers have struggled to lift sales since the country's highest administrative court allowed bans of older diesel vehicles and as regulators introduced tougher emissions tests, catching the likes VW and Audi off guard.

Demand for hybrid cars rose by 53.8 percent and sales of electric cars was up 43.9 percent, statistics from Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA showed on Friday.

However, KBA said that electric vehicles made up only 1 percent of new car registrations last year, with U.S. carmaker Tesla holding a 0.1 percent market share against market leader VW's 18.7 percent.

VW sales rose 1.5 percent last year after the German brand struggled to get its vehicles certified for the stricter WLTP emissions testing regime while sister brand Audi's sales dropped by 9.9 percent.

Sales of diesel cars fell to 32.3 percent of new registrations, down from 38.8 percent in 2017, while petrol cars jumped to 62.4 percent from 57.7 percent.

Vehicle registrations fell 6.7 percent in December to 237,058 cars, KBA said.

"Registrations of diesel cars reached their lowest point since 2000," said Peter Fuss, a partner at EY. "The range of models remains limited because not all vehicles have been certified for delivery."

In December registrations of Peugeot vehicles fell 43 percent, while French rival Renault registered a 21 percent decline, EY's Fuss said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.53% 770 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PEUGEOT 2.86% 18.535 Real-time Quote.-3.43%
RENAULT 2.38% 53.9 Real-time Quote.-3.57%
TESLA -3.15% 300.36 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.88% 137.3 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 15 146 M
Net income 2018 11 775 M
Finance 2018 25 074 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 5,62
P/E ratio 2019 4,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 69 011 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-2.99%78 565
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%193 288
DAIMLER-2.47%55 695
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.33%52 200
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%48 484
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-3.59%47 480
