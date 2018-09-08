Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Germany's diesel working group recommends hardware retrofits

09/08/2018 | 04:39pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A market ready particulate filter retrofit system for passenger cars to avoid diesel emission is pictured in a garage of German exhaust aftertreatment technology group Baumot in Witten

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A working group of German government officials and car industry lobbyists has recommended hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles as a way to avert inner-city bans, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

A sub-committee of experts of Germany's National Diesel Forum will back so-called selective catalytic reduction hardware refits to cut nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, the newspaper said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Sunday, made available to Reuters on Saturday.

There is, however, no consensus on who will foot the bill for the retrofits, which can cost 3,000 euros or more per car, the paper said.

It cited a government spokeswoman as reaffirming a plan for Chancellor Angela Merkel to decide on measures to cut NOx emissions this month.

A court ruled last week that Frankfurt, Germany's financial center, must ban highly-polluting, older diesel vehicles from the city center from next February as part of a plan to improve air quality.

The city of Hamburg this year voluntarily blocked older diesel models from using selected trunk roads. Other cities including Aachen, Duesseldorf and Stuttgart, home to Daimler and Porsche, are also considering bans.

The debate over air quality has been stoked by reports of persistently high NOx emissions in Germany's largest cities and by Volkswagen's admission in 2015 to have rigged diesel emissions tests in the U.S. with the help of engine control devices.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Popper)

Stocks treated in this article : Bayerische Motoren Werke, Daimler, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.42% 81.07 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
DAIMLER 0.29% 54.48 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.12% 136.08 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 424 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 5,60
P/E ratio 2019 4,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 67 602 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
