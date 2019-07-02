Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goal: five stars!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

In contrast to a frontal crash, there is little space in a side impact to absorb the impact energy. In order to evaluate the vehicle structure and the precise deployment of the airbags, the NCAP testers allow a deformable object to collide with the vehicle side. In another test, the pole impact, the vehicle is thrown sideways against a solid, narrow pole. Among other things, the testers determine the protection for the driver's head - in the event that the pole penetrates into the interior.

USA: different set of rules

To prevent the crash barrier from hitting the energy-absorbing steel beam during a frontal collision, the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also carries out a so-called 'small overlap test.' The impact takes place at 25 percent of the front, separately at the height of the driver and front passenger. Compared to the 40 percent overlap, controlled energy absorption takes place via the wheel and sill, i.e. no longer necessarily via longitudinal beams. This can cause the passenger cell to deform.

In the US NCAP test, the NHTSA carries out a rollover resistance assessment in addition to the frontal and side crashes. It is based on the so-called Static Stability Factor (SSF). This determines how top-heavy the vehicle is and whether it could tip over in a sharp bend, for example. The background: Almost ten percent of American road users do not use a safety belt. By way of comparison, the figure in Germany is around two percent. Stronger roofs can prevent these occupants from being thrown out of windows or doors damaged by deformed roofs. According to IIHS criteria, the roof must withstand a force four times the vehicle's weight.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
12:53pGOAL : five stars!
PU
11:38aVOLKSWAGEN : is striving for the lead in transforming the auto industry towards ..
PU
07:23aVOLKSWAGEN : Comprehensive changes at Human Resources
PU
07:12aVolkswagen says 50% of China sales will be NEVs by 2035
RE
06:48aVOLKSWAGEN : takes over leading position for electro-mobility in China
PU
05:24aVOLKSWAGEN : MAN Truck & Bus SE and VW Kraftwerk GmbH are jointly helping to sha..
PU
07/01BEHIND THE PLUNGE IN CHINA AUTO SALE : chaotic implementation of new emission ru..
RE
07/01VOLKSWAGEN : ID. BUGGY singled out at Concours d'Elegance
PU
07/01Electric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway
RE
07/01Porsche Names Peter Schaefer as Chairman of Porsche Engineering
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 363 M
Net income 2019 13 375 M
Finance 2019 22 612 M
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 5,61x
P/E ratio 2020 5,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 75 622 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 188  €
Last Close Price 150  €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.98%85 565
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.23%179 755
DAIMLER AG6.32%59 084
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.84%54 963
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 845
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.61%46 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About