Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
My previous session
New Passat breaks record on debut: Number one mid-range model with 30 million vehicles worldwide

0
04/04/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Volkswagen: 'The Passat is one of Volkswagen's most important and most successful cars - since its launch 46 years ago, 30 million customers have had confidence in this Volkswagen vehicle. As a result, the Passat has become one of the world's greats; a car which today is as much at home in Beijing as it is in Berlin, Sydney, Johannesburg or on the streets of San Francisco. At Volkswagen we are proud of this successful model, which is still the benchmark within its class today.'

Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production for the Volkswagen brand: 'We currently produce the Passat on three continents in 10 plants for over 100 markets. That makes the Passat a true global bestseller.'

Volkswagen offers the Passat in various independent versions, depending on the continent. The eighth generation of the European model will be launched early this year as a saloon and a variant with a new technical setup. Thanks to the 'Travel Assist' system - a new IQ.DRIVE system, to use the Volkswagen name for intelligent drive systems - the Passat is the first Volkswagen vehicle that can be partially driven with assisted driving if desired, and at any speed (0 to 210 km/h). The new model also includes features such as interactive IQ.LIGHT - LED matrix headlights and the MIB3 modular infotainment module applications with constant online access.

The enhanced Passat GTE will also be of particular importance within the model range as, just like the 30 millionth vehicle, the plug-in hybrid models to come will offer significantly more electrical range in the future. This is currently at up to 55 km measured using the new WLTP cycle, which corresponds to around 70 km2 according to the NEDC. The new Passat GTE (160 kW/218 PS system output) already achieves the limits set out in the Euro 6d emissions standard, which will apply to new vehicles from 2021.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:31:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 362 M
Net income 2019 13 952 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 5,19
P/E ratio 2020 5,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 75 627 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN6.91%83 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.87%195 781
DAIMLER AG20.87%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.77%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG2.66%52 119
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.96%50 533
