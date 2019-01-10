Log in
New York AG: Bosch in Settlement Related to Thursday's Fiat Settlement

01/10/2019

By Josh Beckerman

Robert Bosch GmbH has reached a mulitstate settlement of allegations related to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU, FCA.MI) settlement with the U.S. and states announced earlier Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

An investigation found that Bosch supplied "defeat device" software used in Fiat and Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) vehicles, Ms. James said. Bosch cooperated with the investigation, Ms. James added.

Bosch is required to pay $98.7 million to states across the country, Ms. James said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

