MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
My previous session
News 
News

Seat : Workers Participate in Women's Strike With Limited Effect on Production

03/08/2019 | 12:40pm EST

By Max Bernhard

Spanish car maker Seat said Friday that some of its workers participated in women's strikes for gender equality organized around the world, but that the walkouts only had a limited effect on production.

Unions at the Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) subsidiary called for workers to put down tools for two hours during each shift. The strike led to some partial stops at production lines, but had only a limited impact overall, a spokeswoman said.

More than 40 countries participate in the protests against unfair wages and violence against women, according to Comision 8M, a coalition of feminist assemblies in Spain, which organizes the walkouts.

The UGT union at Seat said gender inequality is a "proven reality," with the wage gap being 23% in Catalonia, the Spanish region where the company is headquartered.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 17 991 M
Net income 2019 13 521 M
Finance 2019 30 064 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48
P/E ratio 2020 5,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 76 244 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.93%85 433
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.54%193 352
DAIMLER AG9.87%60 466
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.72%53 617
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.38%53 216
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.79%49 658
