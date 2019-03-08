Seat : Workers Participate in Women's Strike With Limited Effect on Production

By Max Bernhard



Spanish car maker Seat said Friday that some of its workers participated in women's strikes for gender equality organized around the world, but that the walkouts only had a limited effect on production.

Unions at the Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) subsidiary called for workers to put down tools for two hours during each shift. The strike led to some partial stops at production lines, but had only a limited impact overall, a spokeswoman said.

More than 40 countries participate in the protests against unfair wages and violence against women, according to Comision 8M, a coalition of feminist assemblies in Spain, which organizes the walkouts.

The UGT union at Seat said gender inequality is a "proven reality," with the wage gap being 23% in Catalonia, the Spanish region where the company is headquartered.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard