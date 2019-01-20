Log in
News

Small electric cars may be unaffordable for some: VW chairman to newspaper

01/20/2019 | 04:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Poetsch, chairman of the Volkswagen's supervisory board, speaks during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The move to electric vehicles will make cars significantly more expensive, meaning they may become unaffordable for people on low incomes in the future, the chairman of Volkswagen said in an interview published on Sunday.

The German carmaker is still reeling from a 2015 scandal over cheating on emissions tests and needs to ramp up production of electric vehicles to meet toughened European emmissions-cutting targets.

"We have the clear goal of making electromobility accessible to a broad section of the population, that is to make it affordable," Hans-Dieter Poetsch told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

But he said it could be difficult to maintain the prices of many entry-level vehicles.

"The current price level cannot stay the same if these cars are equipped with electric motors," said Poetsch. "Therefore, it will inevitably lead to significant price increases in the small car segment."

Poetsch referred to the tougher-than-expected targets to cut greenhouse emissions from cars by 37.5 percent by 2030, which the European Union agreed in December.

Volkswagen said in December it may have to step up plans for mass production of electric vehicles to meet the EU targets.

VW plans to spend almost 44 billion euros on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by 2023.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 14 888 M
Net income 2018 11 750 M
Finance 2018 24 927 M
Yield 2018 3,52%
P/E ratio 2018 6,08
P/E ratio 2019 5,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 73 414 M
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.85%83 398
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.00%201 988
DAIMLER10.85%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.73%54 191
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD14.82%53 031
