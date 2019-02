--Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said a 25% U.S. tariff on European-made cars, as threatened by President Trump, could cost the car maker billions of euros annually, the Financial Times reports.

--In an interview with the British paper, Mr. Diess confirmed an analyst prediction that such tariffs could cost Volkswagen close to EUR2.5 billion a year in a worst-case scenario.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2U0ZP8i

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com