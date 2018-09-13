Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
VW's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves

09/13/2018 | 11:19am CEST
Skoda logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Trade unions at Volkswagen Czech unit Skoda Auto on Thursday rejected any ideas of moving some of the production of its premium sedan model Superb to German plants.

In a statement, the unions said discussions over the issue of shifting some production to VW's Emden plant had started again within the parent company's management.

"The (unions) committee categorically rejected the possibility of moving Superb car production to another location outside the Czech Republic," the unions said in a statement in their weekly newsletter, published on their website.

Neither VW nor Skoda were immediately available to comment.

The German car group has been looking at ways to boost production at its Czech carmaker to keep up with robust demand.

Once the butt of jokes, Skoda has flourished under nearly 30 years of VW ownership to become one of its profit drivers, even beating luxury brand Audi's and BMW's operating margins last year.

A VW labour official told Reuters in June that further steps would be needed to boost output at Skoda, even though some production is already being shifted to Germany to relieve its stretched Czech factories.

In Thursday's statement, Skoda union leader Jaroslav Povsik said the Superb is a flagship model and "part of our DNA".

"We have to find a solution to fight for Superb, which is important for all of us," Povsik said. "It creates profit that we would miss."

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.80% 740 Delayed Quote.2.76%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 2.40% 83.28 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
VOLKSWAGEN 2.27% 141.82 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 5,74
P/E ratio 2019 5,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 68 789 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-16.85%79 953
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.75%196 037
DAIMLER-22.98%66 978
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.35%60 776
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-20.59%51 556
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.91%47 646
