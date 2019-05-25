VW to intensify talks with Northvolt on battery project: Boersen-Zeitung

Volkswagen earlier this month pledged to spend 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) on the project, which it says depends on certain economic pre-conditions, such as subsidized electricity.

In an interview published on Saturday, Volkswagen board member Stefan Sommer told Boersen-Zeitung he was confident that battery cell production in Salzgitter would be realised.

"We will intensify our talks over the next weeks with regard to a more detailed planning," he was quoted as saying, adding Volkswagen was also looking at other locations in Europe for potential battery cell production, not specifying further.

