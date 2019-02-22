Log in
Volkswagen : 2018 Net Profit Up, Dividend Raised

02/22/2019 | 10:52am EST

By Cristina Roca and Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Friday that its 2018 net profit increased as it raised its dividend.

The German car maker said net profit for the year rose 5.8% to 11.83 billion euros ($13.41 billion), from EUR11.18 billion a year earlier.

Sales revenue increased by 2.7% to EUR235.85 billion from EUR229.55 billion a year ago, Volkswagen said.

Operating profit for the year was EUR13.9 billion, hit by a EUR3.2 billion special item connected with the diesel-cheating case.

Looking to the year ahead, Volkswagen said it sees its revenue in 2019 rising by as much as 5% year-on-year, and its operating return on sales for the year at between 6.5% and 7.5%.

The company also expects to "slightly exceed" its 2018 delivery figure of 10.8 million vehicles, it said.

"The headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019," said Herbert Diess, chairman of Volkswagen's management board.

Volkswagen proposed a dividend of EUR4.80 per ordinary share, up from EUR3.90 last year, and EUR4.86 per preferred share, up from EUR3.96 last year.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca, and Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 236 B
EBIT 2018 14 893 M
Net income 2018 11 669 M
Finance 2018 24 743 M
Yield 2018 3,52%
P/E ratio 2018 6,20
P/E ratio 2019 5,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 74 843 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 196 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN5.51%84 871
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.92%198 218
DAIMLER13.50%63 219
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 844
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.56%53 932
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.82%50 728
