Volkswagen : 2018 Net Profit Up, Dividend Raised

By Cristina Roca and Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Friday that its 2018 net profit increased as it raised its dividend.

The German car maker said net profit for the year rose 5.8% to 11.83 billion euros ($13.41 billion), from EUR11.18 billion a year earlier.

Sales revenue increased by 2.7% to EUR235.85 billion from EUR229.55 billion a year ago, Volkswagen said.

Operating profit for the year was EUR13.9 billion, hit by a EUR3.2 billion special item connected with the diesel-cheating case.

Looking to the year ahead, Volkswagen said it sees its revenue in 2019 rising by as much as 5% year-on-year, and its operating return on sales for the year at between 6.5% and 7.5%.

The company also expects to "slightly exceed" its 2018 delivery figure of 10.8 million vehicles, it said.

"The headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019," said Herbert Diess, chairman of Volkswagen's management board.

Volkswagen proposed a dividend of EUR4.80 per ordinary share, up from EUR3.90 last year, and EUR4.86 per preferred share, up from EUR3.96 last year.

