VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/29 10:18:56 am
142.99 EUR   -0.27%
03:36a VOLKSWAGEN : Acquires Minority Stake in FDTech GmbH
DJ
02:48aGlobal Auto Sales Slow, Pressuring Profits -- WSJ
DJ
08/28Germany's Maas says hard Brexit 'not yet off the table'
RE
Volkswagen : Acquires Minority Stake in FDTech GmbH

0
08/29/2018 | 03:36am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday it acquired a minority stake in technology company FDTech GmbH, which develops software and future-oriented systems for automated and autonomous driving.

The German car marker said FDTech, which is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, currently employs about 30 experts. FDTech was established in 2017, Volkswagen said.

Karsten Schulze, managing director of FDTech, said: "The participation of Volkswagen will assist us in realizing our ambitious growth plans."

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 240 B
EBIT 2018 16 424 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 5,91
P/E ratio 2019 5,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 70 262 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-13.86%82 046
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.75%204 298
DAIMLER-20.48%68 347
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.81%61 686
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.96%54 298
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.95%50 326
