Volkswagen : Acquires Minority Stake in FDTech GmbH

By Anthony Shevlin



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday it acquired a minority stake in technology company FDTech GmbH, which develops software and future-oriented systems for automated and autonomous driving.

The German car marker said FDTech, which is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, currently employs about 30 experts. FDTech was established in 2017, Volkswagen said.

Karsten Schulze, managing director of FDTech, said: "The participation of Volkswagen will assist us in realizing our ambitious growth plans."

