By Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it plans to bring more new electric-car models to the market by 2028 than previously planned, as the car maker aims to cut its carbon footprint.

The German company said it therefore also expects to produce significantly more EVs. It now expects to build 22 million instead of 15 million.

Volkswagen said it plans to become fully carbon-dioxode-neutral by 2050.

