Volkswagen : An unprecedented result. In March, SEAT achieved its highest sales volume in an individual month in its nearly seven decades of history...

An unprecedented result. In March, SEAT achieved its highest sales volume in an individual month in its nearly seven decades of history. The carmaker sold 62,500 vehicles, which is 3.5% more than in March of 2018 (60,400), which until now was the highest sales figure for a single month.
The March results helped close a record first quarter for SEAT. The company's global sales went up by 8.8% compared to the first three months of 2018, and with 151,400 vehicles delivered, the figure broke last year's first quarter record (139,200).
CUPRA* brand deliveries are making an impact on the company's results. In the first quarter of 2019, CUPRA sold 6,000 cars, which is 115.7% more than in the same period the year before, mainly thanks to the boost provided by the new CUPRA Ateca (*note: result integrated in SEAT's total sales figure).
