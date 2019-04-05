Log in
Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
News 
News

Volkswagen : An unprecedented result. In March, SEAT achieved its highest sales volume in an individual month in its nearly seven decades of history...

04/05/2019

An unprecedented result. In March, SEAT achieved its highest sales volume in an individual month in its nearly seven decades of history. The carmaker sold 62,500 vehicles, which is 3.5% more than in March of 2018 (60,400), which until now was the highest sales figure for a single month.

The March results helped close a record first quarter for SEAT. The company's global sales went up by 8.8% compared to the first three months of 2018, and with 151,400 vehicles delivered, the figure broke last year's first quarter record (139,200).

CUPRA* brand deliveries are making an impact on the company's results. In the first quarter of 2019, CUPRA sold 6,000 cars, which is 115.7% more than in the same period the year before, mainly thanks to the boost provided by the new CUPRA Ateca (*note: result integrated in SEAT's total sales figure).

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:16:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 362 M
Net income 2019 13 952 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 5,24
P/E ratio 2020 5,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 529 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.95%83 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%195 781
DAIMLER AG22.46%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.96%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.73%52 119
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.00%50 533
