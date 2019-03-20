Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : As of this year, Volkswagen is the partner of the DFB and the German national soccer team. We explain why the people's sport and Volkswagen are an ideal match – and how soccer will help to promote broad acceptance of e-mobility. ...

03/20/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Within the partnership, Volkswagen also supports fans who follow their teams to every stadium, car sharing for teams to away matches, and parents who drive their children to the soccer field every weekend. Other activities are aimed at fans and volunteers in equal measure. This commitment is bolstered by numerous sponsoring packages in various countries. Beyond the DFB, Volkswagen is a partner of the national associations of France, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Luxembourg and the USA. In Sweden, Volkswagen is a partner of the soccer leagues. In Germany, Volkswagen is also a partner of clubs at its own company locations: from VfL Wolfsburg and VfL Osnabrück to Hessen Kassel, FSV Zwickau and Chemnitzer FC. Then there is the club sponsoring of RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen. Sponsorship of VfL Wolfsburg, in particular, has a tradition which has spanned decades and was crowned by the Bundesliga championship title for the men's team in 2009. The women's team has won as many as four German championships in the past five years, and has won the UEFA Women's Champions League twice.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:29:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 737 M
Net income 2019 13 546 M
Finance 2019 27 130 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 5,44
P/E ratio 2020 5,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 75 618 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN6.46%85 808
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.82%194 987
DAIMLER AG15.14%62 048
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.10%54 726
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.41%53 532
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.86%49 744
