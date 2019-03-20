Volkswagen : As of this year, Volkswagen is the partner of the DFB and the German national soccer team. We explain why the people's sport and Volkswagen are an ideal match – and how soccer will help to promote broad acceptance of e-mobility. ...

Within the partnership, Volkswagen also supports fans who follow their teams to every stadium, car sharing for teams to away matches, and parents who drive their children to the soccer field every weekend. Other activities are aimed at fans and volunteers in equal measure. This commitment is bolstered by numerous sponsoring packages in various countries. Beyond the DFB, Volkswagen is a partner of the national associations of France, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Luxembourg and the USA. In Sweden, Volkswagen is a partner of the soccer leagues. In Germany, Volkswagen is also a partner of clubs at its own company locations: from VfL Wolfsburg and VfL Osnabrück to Hessen Kassel, FSV Zwickau and Chemnitzer FC. Then there is the club sponsoring of RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen. Sponsorship of VfL Wolfsburg, in particular, has a tradition which has spanned decades and was crowned by the Bundesliga championship title for the men's team in 2009. The women's team has won as many as four German championships in the past five years, and has won the UEFA Women's Champions League twice.

