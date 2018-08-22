Volkswagen : Aurora Innovation Rejected Volkswagen Acquisition Approach -- Bloomberg

--Self-driving technology company Aurora Innovation rejected a takeover approach from Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE), Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Aurora, which announced a partnership with Volkswagen in January, wants to stay independent and work with multiple auto makers, the people told Bloomberg.

--Aurora announced a $90 million Series A funding round earlier this year.

Full story at www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-22/vw-is-said-to-have-approached-self-driving-startup-aurora

