Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/22 09:59:56 pm
138.59 EUR   -1.51%
10:13pVOLKSWAGEN : Aurora Innovation Rejected Volkswagen Acquisition Appro..
DJ
04:55pVOLKSWAGEN : Pricing announced for the all-new 2019 Audi A6 - drivin..
AQ
04:54pMAN : | Investor Relations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : Aurora Innovation Rejected Volkswagen Acquisition Approach -- Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

--Self-driving technology company Aurora Innovation rejected a takeover approach from Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE), Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Aurora, which announced a partnership with Volkswagen in January, wants to stay independent and work with multiple auto makers, the people told Bloomberg.

--Aurora announced a $90 million Series A funding round earlier this year.

Full story at www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-22/vw-is-said-to-have-approached-self-driving-startup-aurora

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
10:13pVOLKSWAGEN : Aurora Innovation Rejected Volkswagen Acquisition Approach -- Bloom..
DJ
04:55pVOLKSWAGEN : Pricing announced for the all-new 2019 Audi A6 - driving intelligen..
AQ
04:54pMAN : | Investor Relations
AQ
03:59pVW in talks to sell stake in used car platform Heycar to Daimler
RE
03:56pContinental AG cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims
RE
10:20aAUDI : VW CEO says is open to alliance or merger of Ducati - Handelsblatt
RE
08/21VOLKSWAGEN : All-new 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback pricing is announced; RS 5 Sportba..
AQ
08/21VOLKSWAGEN : Terminates Transfer Agreement With MAN
DJ
08/20Nissan to boost China production capacity by 40 percent, source says
RE
08/20VOLKSWAGEN : VW to recall 700,000 cars over roof lighting - trade magazine
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:56pDaimler eyes stake in Heycar 
08/21Tesla's Market Manipulation Lawsuits Could Kill Its Privatization Plans Given.. 
08/21Volkswagen eyes software company acquisitions 
08/21Auto tariff report delayed 
08/20Ambev to buy 1.6K electric trucks 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 240 B
EBIT 2018 16 392 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 5,80
P/E ratio 2019 5,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 70 300 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 201 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-15.46%81 398
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.89%198 626
DAIMLER-21.09%69 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 434
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.39%54 574
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-10.30%52 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.