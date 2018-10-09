Log in
VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/09 11:48:32 am
145.97 EUR   -0.70%
11:28aVolkswagen Brand September Sales Hit by New Emissions Rules
DJ
10:33aGerman firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit ..
RE
08:48aAUDI : Employees Face Fraud Probe
DJ
Volkswagen Brand September Sales Hit by New Emissions Rules

10/09/2018 | 11:28am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that sales at its namesake brand fell more than 18% in September due to the introduction of new emissions-testing standards at the beginning of the month.

The German auto maker sold 485,000 vehicles in September, down from 593,700 in the same month a year earlier, though year-to-date sales are up 2.9% on year, the company said.

Western Europe was the hardest-hit region, with sales down 46%, while those in Volkswagen's largest market of China dropped nearly 11%, the company said.

European car makers have reported steep declines in sales this month after slashing prices through the summer in an effort to offload old models that weren't compliant with the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure regulations, known as WLTP.

Daimler Mercedes-Benz marque has reported an 8.2% drop in sales, while sales at Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi AG have fallen 22%.

Volkswagen board member for sales Juergen Stackmann said sales are likely to remain depressed through October but should rebound by the end of the year.

"From November, we will be ready for the end-of-the-year sprint in Europe," he said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.03% 770 Delayed Quote.7.17%
DAIMLER -0.81% 54.15 Delayed Quote.-22.88%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.41% 146.32 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 575 M
Net income 2018 12 401 M
Finance 2018 25 769 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 6,13
P/E ratio 2019 5,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 73 189 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-11.69%84 154
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%201 949
DAIMLER-22.88%67 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-11.47%57 479
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%53 253
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.44%48 323
