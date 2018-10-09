Volkswagen Brand September Sales Hit by New Emissions Rules

By Nathan Allen



Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that sales at its namesake brand fell more than 18% in September due to the introduction of new emissions-testing standards at the beginning of the month.

The German auto maker sold 485,000 vehicles in September, down from 593,700 in the same month a year earlier, though year-to-date sales are up 2.9% on year, the company said.

Western Europe was the hardest-hit region, with sales down 46%, while those in Volkswagen's largest market of China dropped nearly 11%, the company said.

European car makers have reported steep declines in sales this month after slashing prices through the summer in an effort to offload old models that weren't compliant with the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure regulations, known as WLTP.

Daimler Mercedes-Benz marque has reported an 8.2% drop in sales, while sales at Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi AG have fallen 22%.

Volkswagen board member for sales Juergen Stackmann said sales are likely to remain depressed through October but should rebound by the end of the year.

"From November, we will be ready for the end-of-the-year sprint in Europe," he said.

