Volkswagen : Car production is a complex affair. Thousands of influencing variables need to be harmonized. The production, information and control system known as FIS helps. ...

Wolfsburg has had FIS since 1992. From then until mid-March of 2019, more than 18 million vehicles have rolled from its lines, at a current rate of 3,500 cars a day.

The modular FIS platform and the factory control room are not only found at the main company site, but also at 43 sites in the Volkswagen Group worldwide. The FIS modular structure makes it possible to do this effectively, because the modules can be flexibly adapted depending on the situation at each site. If Wolfsburg has four assembly lines but Dresden only one, that's not a problem for FIS. Flexibility is also required, because the sites have a different degrees of automation as well as other production processes. But that's all feasible for FIS - new modules can be docked onto it without having to rewrite the overall software each time.

The Volkswagen Group has already produced more than 50 million vehicles in more than 20 years with FIS. More than twelve million lines of program code have been written into it - nearly a quarter of the amount Windows has - for 280 model versions. More than 200,000 production employees in the Group work with FIS every day. And the system registers more than 1,000 pieces of data for each car.

What does the future have in store for FIS? 'We want to expand the system with artificial intelligence in such a way that it can control production autonomously,' says Renner. Individualized functions for each site or factory can be added and discretely accessed with the help of app technology. FIS team members worldwide are already in direct contact with each other in order to share their experience and put this vision into practice.

Many experts from the sites around the world say that in Wolfsburg, the Volkswagen Group has developed the most widely standardized IT factory control system. Some even say it's the best.

