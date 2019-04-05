Volkswagen : Cheer us on in Marrakesh – Volkswagen at the starting line of FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR)

A strong line-up at the international racing series

On the Moulay el Hassan circuit in Marrakesh, Mehdi Bennani (MA), Rob Huff (GB), Johan Kristoffersson (S) and Benjamin Leuchter (D) will face a strong starting grid with their four Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR cars. Seven of the 26 permanent drivers have already won FIA titles, including Huff (2012 World Touring Car Champion) and Kristoffersson (2017 and 2018 World Rallycross Champion). 'This year, the WTCR is without a doubt the strongest touring car racing series in the world', says Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. 'A highly intensive season preparation phase now lies behind us, but the true balance of power will not become apparent until Morocco.We are aiming for victories and podiums - and obviously we want to be fighting for the driver and team titles at the very end.'

Benjamin Leuchter, the only German driver to join this year's line-up in the WTCR, is living his childhood dream. 'I am incredibly grateful to be here. There are a lot of new things to take in, but I am trying to learn quickly.' When asked about his expectations, the Volkswagen driver replies: 'The opening round will be very important. After that, I want to improve from race to race and then to challenge for a spot on the podium on the Nordschleife. It is clear to me that, as a rookie, I will not immediately be challenging for victories, otherwise the other drivers must have been doing something wrong in recent years.'