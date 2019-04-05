Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Cheer us on in Marrakesh – Volkswagen at the starting line of FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:12am EDT

A strong line-up at the international racing series

On the Moulay el Hassan circuit in Marrakesh, Mehdi Bennani (MA), Rob Huff (GB), Johan Kristoffersson (S) and Benjamin Leuchter (D) will face a strong starting grid with their four Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR cars. Seven of the 26 permanent drivers have already won FIA titles, including Huff (2012 World Touring Car Champion) and Kristoffersson (2017 and 2018 World Rallycross Champion). 'This year, the WTCR is without a doubt the strongest touring car racing series in the world', says Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. 'A highly intensive season preparation phase now lies behind us, but the true balance of power will not become apparent until Morocco.We are aiming for victories and podiums - and obviously we want to be fighting for the driver and team titles at the very end.'

Benjamin Leuchter, the only German driver to join this year's line-up in the WTCR, is living his childhood dream. 'I am incredibly grateful to be here. There are a lot of new things to take in, but I am trying to learn quickly.' When asked about his expectations, the Volkswagen driver replies: 'The opening round will be very important. After that, I want to improve from race to race and then to challenge for a spot on the podium on the Nordschleife. It is clear to me that, as a rookie, I will not immediately be challenging for victories, otherwise the other drivers must have been doing something wrong in recent years.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
09:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Cheer us on in Marrakesh – Volkswagen at the starting line of..
PU
07:37aVOLKSWAGEN : and Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. registered in Jiangxi (China) have si..
PU
07:17aVOLKSWAGEN : Is lithium replaceable?
PU
07:17aVOLKSWAGEN : An unprecedented result. In March, SEAT achieved its highest sales ..
PU
07:07aVOLKSWAGEN AT THE TECHNO CLASSICA 20 : records, cabriolets and a trainee project
PU
06:31aEU Says BMW, Daimler, VW May Have Colluded to Breach Antitrust Rules
DJ
06:21aEU charges German carmakers with blocking emissions cleaning technology
RE
06:20aEU charges German carmakers with blocking emissions cleaning technology
RE
06:20aVolkswagen Secures Lithium Supply From China's Ganfeng
DJ
05:57aVOLKSWAGEN : secures lithium supplies
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 18 362 M
Net income 2019 13 952 M
Finance 2019 25 607 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 5,24
P/E ratio 2020 5,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 529 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN7.95%83 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%195 781
DAIMLER AG22.46%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.96%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.73%52 119
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.00%50 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About