VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Volkswagen Close to Hiring Banks for Truck Unit IPO -- Bloomberg

10/08/2018 | 09:24pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

-- Volkswagen is considering hiring four banks to assist the company with a possible initial public offering of its Traton heavy truck unit, Bloomberg reports Monday, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

-- The car maker is said to be considering Citigroup (C), Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan (JPM) to assist, the report said.

-- Volkswagen has plans to list the unit next year, but the timing of any action will depend on market conditions, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-08/volkswagen-is-said-to-near-hiring-top-banks-for-truck-unit-ipo

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 575 M
Net income 2018 12 401 M
Finance 2018 25 758 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 6,22
P/E ratio 2019 5,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 74 283 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.76%48 140
