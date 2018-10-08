Volkswagen Close to Hiring Banks for Truck Unit IPO -- Bloomberg

By Stephen Nakrosis



-- Volkswagen is considering hiring four banks to assist the company with a possible initial public offering of its Traton heavy truck unit, Bloomberg reports Monday, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

-- The car maker is said to be considering Citigroup (C), Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan (JPM) to assist, the report said.

-- Volkswagen has plans to list the unit next year, but the timing of any action will depend on market conditions, the report said.

