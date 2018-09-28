Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/28 02:38:31 pm
150.33 EUR   -2.29%
02:29pVOLKSWAGEN : Connects With Microsoft for Auto Cloud
DJ
02:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Connects With Microsoft for Auto Cloud
DJ
12:28pGerman diesel deal must include hardware refits - environment min..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : Connects With Microsoft for Auto Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- In the latest push by a major auto maker into the new business of providing digital services, Volkswagen AG, the world's biggest auto maker by sales, on Friday unveiled plans to put its entire connected car services on Microsoft Corp.'s Azure cloud platform.

The move is Volkswagen's biggest drive yet into connecting its entire fleet of vehicles to the internet to pave the way for a vast array of digital in-car services that auto manufacturers hope will generate huge revenues and profits in the coming years.

The deal is also a major win for Microsoft, which is in the throes of remaking itself from a legacy software provider into a global force in cloud computing, where it remains a distant No. 2 behind Amazon.com Inc.

The contract between Volkswagen and Microsoft is valid for five years with an option to extend. Volkswagen gave no financial details of the deal.

Volkswagen will invest a low three-digit-million euro sum in the project that will include joint development between the two companies of a development center near Microsoft's headquarters in Washington.

Microsoft will also provide engineers and Volkswagen will move some people from Germany to the new center, with staffing eventually rising to about 300 people.

From 2020, Volkswagen expects one million new vehicles a year to be connected to its cloud, making them capable of providing an array of services. The rollout will begin with the launch of Volkswagen's new generation of electric cars, beginning with the ID Neo full battery compact car, and be successively rolled out to additional vehicles as they are launched.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.38% 114.41 Delayed Quote.33.57%
VOLKSWAGEN -2.34% 150.2 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
02:29pVOLKSWAGEN : Connects With Microsoft for Auto Cloud
DJ
02:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Connects With Microsoft for Auto Cloud
DJ
01:58pVOLKSWAGEN : and Stanford University Develop Fuel Cell for the Future
AQ
12:28pGerman diesel deal must include hardware refits - environment ministry
RE
10:58aVOLKSWAGEN : Set to End the Reign of Embattled Audi Chief -- Update
DJ
10:36aRUPERT STADLER : Volkswagen Expected to Terminate Audi CEO's Contract
DJ
09:17aAUDI : CEO to Be Dismissed Friday -Tagesspiegel
DJ
09:04aGERMAN CARMAKERS MAY OFFER DIESEL UP : Faz
RE
08:55aGerman carmakers may offer diesel upgrade vouchers in compromise - FAZ
RE
08:22aVolkswagen will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:18aVolkswagen reportedly set to cut loose Audi CEO 
09/27Tesla Is Killing Competition With Its Charging Network 
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/26Volkswagen's Plans From Inside Europe's Only Electric-Only Car Factory 
09/26Hiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 577 M
Net income 2018 12 401 M
Finance 2018 25 758 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 6,41
P/E ratio 2019 5,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 76 492 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-9.10%89 076
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.00%201 390
DAIMLER-22.56%69 257
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%59 808
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.20%54 353
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.86%47 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.