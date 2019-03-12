Volkswagen : Corporate Governance Report 2018 0 03/12/2019 | 07:20am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Report Corporate governance is defined as responsible, transparent corporate management and supervision that aim to add long-term value. For us, good corporate governance not only forms the basis for lasting success; it is also an important prerequisite for strengthening the trust of our stakeholders in our work. THE GERMAN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE - A BLUEPRINT FOR SUCCESSFUL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Corporate governance provides the regulatory framework for corporate management and supervision. This includes a company's organization and values, and the principles and guidelines for its business policy. The German Corporate Governance Code (the Code) contains recommendations and suggestions for sound, responsible corporate management and supervision. It was prepared by a dedicated government commission on the basis of the material provisions and nationally and internationally accepted standards of corpo-rate governance. The government commission regularly reviews the Code in light of current developments and updates it as necessary. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG base their work on the recommendations and suggestions of the German Corporate Governance Code. We consider good corporate governance to be a key prerequisite for achieving a lasting increase in the Company's value. It helps strengthen the trust of our share-holders, customers, employees, business partners and investors in our work and enables us to meet the steadily increasing demand for information from national and inter-national stakeholders. DECLARATIONS OF CONFORMITY (VALID AS OF THE DATE OF THE DECLARATION) The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG issued the annual declaration of conformity with the Code as required by section 161 of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act) on November 16, 2018 with the following wording: "The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board declare the following: The recommendations of the Government Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code in the version dated 7 February 2017 (the Code) that was published by the German Ministry of Justice in the official section of the FederalGazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 24 April 2017 was complied with in the period from the last Declaration of Conformity dated 17 November 2017 and will continue to be complied with, with the exception of the numbers listed below and their stated reasons listed below. > a) 4.2.3(4) (severance payment cap) A severance payment cap will be included in new contracts concluded with members of the Board of Management, but not in contracts concluded with Board of Management members entering their third term of office or beyond, provided a cap did not form part of the initial contract. Grandfather rights have been applied accordingly.

> b) 5.3.2(3) sentence 2 (independence of the chair of the Audit Committee) It is unclear from the wording of this recommendation whether the Chairman of the Audit Committee is "inde-pendent" within the meaning of number 5.3.2(3) sentence 2 of the Code. Such independence could be considered lacking in view of his seat on the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, kinship with other mem-bers of the Supervisory Board of the company and of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, his indirect minority interest in Porsche Automobil HoldingSE, and business relations with other members of the Porsche and Piëch families who also have an indirect interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. However, in the opinion of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, these relationships do not constitute a conflict of interest nor do they interfere with his duties as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. This deviation is therefore being declared purely as a precautionary measure.

> c) 5.4.1(6 to 8) (disclosure regarding election recommen-dations) With regard to the recommendation under number 5.4.1(6-8) of the Code stating that certain circumstances disclosed by the Supervisory Board when making election recom-mendations to the Annual General Meeting, the stipula- With the exception of number 4.2.3(2) sentence 9 (no early disbursements of variable remuneration components) and number 5.1.2(2) sentence 1 (duration of first-time appoint-ments to the Board of Management), the suggestions in the current version of the Code have been complied with. The general compensation clauses in the contracts with members of the Board of Management may, if applied accordingly, result in early disbursement of multi-year variable remuneration components. The Supervisory Board will decide the duration of each first-time appointment to the Board of Management on an individual basis, taking the best interests of the Com-pany into account. The suggestion made in number 2.3.2 sentence 2 (accessibility of the voting proxy during the Annual General Meeting) was implemented at the 2018 Annual General Meeting in such a manner that the shareholders were able to reach the voting proxies named by the Company to exercise their voting rights until 1:00 pm, also by electronic means. The suggestion made in number 2.3.3 (broadcast of the Annual General Meeting) was implemented at the 2018 Annual General Meeting so that the introductory remarks by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the speech of the Chairman of the Board of Management were broadcast. tions of the Code are vague and the definitions unclear. Purely as a precautionary measure, the Board of Manage-ment and the Supervisory Board therefore declare a deviation from the Code in this respect. Notwithstanding this, the Supervisory Board will make every effort to satisfy the requirements of the recommendation." The current declaration of conformity is also published on our website,http://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRela-tions/corporate-governance/declaration-of-conformity.html. Our listed subsidiaries AUDI AG, MAN SE and RENK AG have also each issued declarations of conformity with the German Corporate Governance Code. The declarations of conformity of our listed subsidiaries can be accessed at the websites shown on this page. COOPERATION BETWEEN THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD The Supervisory Board advises and monitors the Board of Management with regard to the management of the Com- DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY OF VOLKSWAGEN AGwww.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/corporate-governance/declaration-of-conformity.html DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY OF AUDI AGwww.audi.com/cgk-declaration DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY OF MAN SEwww.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/corporate-governance-at-man/Corporate-Governance-at-MAN.html DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY OF RENK AGwww.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financialreports pany and is directly involved in decisions of fundamental importance to the Company. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG consult closely on the strategic orientation of the Volkswagen Group. The two bodies jointly assess, at regular intervals, the progress made in implementing the corporate strategy. The Board of Man-agement reports to the Supervisory Board regularly, promptly and comprehensively in both written and oral form on all issues of relevance for the Company with regard to strategy, planning and the situation of the Company, the development of the business, the risk situation, risk management and compliance. More information on the cooperation between the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and on the work and structure of the committees of the Supervisory Board can be found in the Report of the Super-visory Board on pages 12 to 17 of this annual report. Information on the members of the Board of Manage-ment and Supervisory Board, as well as on the Supervisory Board committees can be found on pages 86 to 89. OBJECTIVES FOR THE COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD AND BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AS WELL AS THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE POSITIONS In view of the Company's specific situation, its purpose, its size and the extent of its international activities, the Super-visory Board of Volkswagen AG strives to achieve a compo-sition that takes the Company's ownership structure and the following aspects into account: > At least three members of the Supervisory Board should be persons who embody the criterion of internationality to a particularly high degree.

> At least four members of the Supervisory Board should be shareholder representatives with no potential conflicts of interest, particularly conflicts of interest that could arise from an advisory or board position at customers, suppliers, lenders, or other third parties.

> In addition, at least four of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board must be persons who are independent as defined in number 5.4.2 of the Code.

> At least three of the seats on the Supervisory Board should be held by people who make a special contribution to the diversity of the Board.

> Furthermore, proposals for elections should not normally include persons who will have reached the age of 75 on the date of the election or who will have been members of the Supervisory Board for more than 15 years on the date of the election. The above criteria have been met. The independent members of the Supervisory Board within the meaning of number 5.4.2 of the Code are or were as follows: Ms. Hessa Sultan Al-Jaber, Ms. Louise Kiesling, Mr. Hussain Ali Al-Abdulla, Mr. Bernd Althusmann and Mr. Stephan Weil, as well as Ms. Annika In addition, the Supervisory Board has decided on the following profile of skills and expertise for the full Board:Falkengren, who left the Supervisory Board during the reporting year. The Supervisory Board as a whole must collectively have the knowledge, skills and professional expertise required to properly perform its supervisory function and assess and monitor the business that the Company conducts. For this, the members of the Supervisory Board must collectively be familiar with the sector in which the Company operates. The key skills and requirements of the Supervisory Board as a whole include, in particular: > Knowledge of or experience in the manufacture and sale of all types of vehicles and engines or other technical prod-ucts,

> Knowledge of the automotive industry, the business model and the market, as well as product expertise,

> Knowledge in the field of research and development, par-ticularly of technologies with relevance for the Company,

> Experience in corporate leadership positions or in the supervisory bodies of large companies,

> Knowledge in the areas of governance, law or compliance,

> detailed knowledge in the areas of finance, accounting, or auditing,

> Knowledge of the capital markets,

> Knowledge in the areas of controlling/risk management and the internal control system,

> Human resources expertise (particularly the search for and selection of members of the Board of Management, and the succession process) and knowledge of incentive and remu-neration systems for the Board of Management,

> detailed knowledge or experience in the areas of codeter-mination, employee matters and the working environment in the Company. The current composition of the Supervisory Board is also in line with this profile of skills and expertise. The curriculum vitae of the members of the Supervisory Board are avail-able online atwww.volkswagenag.com/en/group/executive-bodies.html. The statutory quota of at least 30% women and at least 30% men has applied to new appointments to the Super-visory Board of Volkswagen AG since January 1, 2016 as required by the Gesetz für die gleichberechtigte Teilhabe von Frauen und Männern an Führungspositionen in der Privat-wirtschaft und im öffentlichen Dienst (FührposGleichberG - German Act on the Equal Participation of Women and Men in Leadership Positions in the Private and Public Sectors). Share-holder and employee representatives have resolved that each side will meet this quota separately. The shareholder repre-sentatives have met the quota of at least 30% women and at least 30% men since the 56th Annual General Meeting on June 22, 2016. The employee representatives have met the quota since the end of the 57th Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2017. Both the shareholder and the employee repre-sentatives fulfilled the quota on December 31, 2018. The Supervisory Board set a target quota of 11.1% for the period after December 31, 2016 for the proportion of female members on the Board of Management as required in accordance with the FührposGleichberG. The new deadline set for achievement of this target is December 31, 2021. The proportion of female members on the Group Board of Man-agement as of December 31, 2018 was 12.5%, thus meeting the target quota. For the proportion of women in management in accor-dance with the FührposGleichberG, Volkswagen AG has set itself the target of 13.0% women in the first level of man-agement and 16.9% women in the second level of manage-ment for the period up to the end of 2021. As of December 31, 2018, the proportion of women in the active workforce at the first level of management was 10.7 (10.4)% and at the second level of management it was 15.4 (14.0)%. REMUNERATION REPORT Extensive explanations of the remuneration system and the individual remuneration of the members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board can be found in the Remuneration Report starting on page 68 of the combined management report, in the notes to Volkswagen's consoli-dated financial statements on page 329, and on page 62 of the notes to the annual financial statements of Volks-wagen AG. GROUP CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DECLARATION The Group corporate governance declaration forms part of the combined management report and is permanently avail-able atwww.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/corpo-rate-governance/declaration-of-conformity.html. It also con-tains the description of the diversity concepts for the Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. GROUP CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DECLARATIONwww.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/corporate-governance/declaration-of-conformity.html INTEGRITY Volkswagen is undergoing one of the furthest-reaching pro-cesses of change in the Company's history. A strategic objec-tive as part of TOGETHER - Strategy 2025 is to make Volks-wagen a role model of a modern, transparent and successful company when it comes to integrity. With the Board of Management position for Integrity and Legal Affairs, the Group has put in place the organizational prerequisites for centralized integrity management. This Group function is responsible for planning, preparing and implementing programs and projects aimed at raising aware-ness, providing information and reinforcing a shared aware-ness of integrity. Integrity at Volkswagen is defined as acting out of con-viction, with responsibility and steadfastness. Integrity is an inner disposition that acts as an internal moral compass for doing the right thing in gray areas, in the absence of explicit rules or in the event of conflicting objectives. This means complying with our Group principles and the ethical principles established therein and behaving correctly in accordance with rules. This also includes the steadfastness needed to adhere to these principles - regardless of economic and social pressure. Already in 2016, we launched a comprehensive integrity program with information campaigns, opportunities for dialog and initiatives aimed at all employees. This encom-passes measures such as international get-togethers for man-agers and integrity workshops for team spokespeople in production. In addition, we have launched an ambassador program that helps multipliers to make integrity a visible and practical part of everyday working life. We have also worked intensively to create an integrity index. This is due to be piloted in 2019 at the German locations of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Audi brands as a joined-up approach to measuring integrity. We firmly believe: only with lasting, dependable integrity will our Company gain and strengthen the trust of its staff, customers, shareholders, business partners and the general public. The Group Board of Management therefore resolved in April 2018 to combine the programs and initiatives on integrity, compliance, risk management and culture under the umbrella program "Together4Integrity", and thus to reinforce them. With "Together4Integrity" (T4I), the Board of Manage-ment of Volkswagen AG has initiated an umbrella program with which to embed excellence in integrity and compliance throughout the Group - in all brands, regions and companies and in respect of processes, structures, attitudes and behav-ior. The program plays an integral and central role at Volks-wagen. It consolidates, combines and coordinates the Group-wide initiatives that are led by the responsible divisions. It also encourages discussion and mutual learning, thus ensuring continuous improvement. Uniform and consistent implementation according to a firm schedule is planned for all Group companies, prioritized by their size and risk profile. T4I is based on the five principles of the internationally recognized Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI). These principles relate to strategy, risk management, culture of integrity, speak-up environment and resolute accountability. They are codified as the Group's aspiration level and are implemented through T4I. The Board of Management posi-tions for Integrity and Legal Affairs and for Human Resources are responsible for the program. The other Board of Man-agement positions act as sponsors, thus ensuring that T4I is successfully implemented in their area of responsibility. COMPLIANCE Acting with integrity, compliance and honesty is an essential prerequisite for the success of the Volkswagen Group. For this reason, compliance with national and international laws and regulations, internal rules and voluntary commitments is among our Company's most important principles. We are striving to strengthen the trust of our customers, our busi-ness partners and stakeholders in our Group through fair treatment. Compliant behavior is the basis for this and must be a matter of course for all Group employees. One of our Company's main tasks is to further enhance awareness of this. Commitment to compliance at the highest level At the Global Management Meeting in June 2018, Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volks-wagen AG, underlined that integrity and compliant behavior are the responsibility of each individual in the Group: "We need dependable structures and work processes that ensure impeccable, compliant behavior. But we also need a firmly rooted sense of right and wrong, a better way of handling mistakes, a culture of constructive dissent and a stronger sense of responsibility in the management team." In an interview in August 2018, Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, member of the Board of Management responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs, explained the importance of dealing thoroughly and quickly with cases of suspicion and compliance violations in the Company: "The nearer Com-pliance is to people and processes, the better, because pre-venting a problem from becoming a scandal also means acting with speed and investigating thoroughly." Compliance organization The Group Compliance Committee at top management level is chaired by the member of the Board of Management responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs and met regularly in the reporting year. This committee ensures that com-pliance and integrity standards are uniformly developed, applied and communicated on a cross-divisional and cross-brand basis. Central divisions within the Group are supported and advised by their own compliance contacts. Additional centers of competence are responsible for the overall direction of compliance work and develop compliance instruments and program components with which the companies can imple-ment the compliance requirements themselves across the Group. During the reporting period, additional resources are set aside for these tasks. The global compliance organization at the Volkswagen Group comprises divisional and regional compliance offices. It supports and advises the respective Group and brand companies with an effective, risk-based, Group-wide com-pliance management system, helping them to conduct their business activities in accordance with the rules and to con-sistently adhere to relevant laws and internal regulations. It also helps companies to identify, evaluate, manage and monitor potential compliance risks. Additional compliance resources were provided across the Group on a risk-oriented basis in the reporting year. Higher-level compliance func-tions are involved in the appointment of new compliance officers and conduct a standardized appointment and induc-tion process. In the reporting period, there was direct communication on compliance issues at meetings of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management and the Works Council, partic-ularly by the member of the Board of Management respon-sible for Integrity and Legal Affairs and the Group Chief Com-pliance Officer. The Group Chief Compliance Officer reports directly to the member of the Board of Management responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs and also to the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. The heads of the centers of competence report to the Group Chief Compliance Officer on disciplinary and func-tional matters. The compliance officers of the brand com-panies and the head of the regional compliance office for China report to the Group Chief Compliance Officer on functional matters. Meetings and conferences ensure that those responsible for compliance at Group and brand level are connected and communicate regularly. Compliance management system Our compliance management system is aligned with national and international laws and standards. Its objective is to encourage, reinforce and ensure compliant behavior in the Company in a lasting manner. The focus of our compliance organization is on preventing corruption, breaches of trust, embezzlement, fraud and money laundering and thereby on reducing the risk of unlawful actions. The Code of Conduct is the key element for raising awareness among staff of correct behavior and finding the right contact person in cases of doubt. Where laws and regulations have been violated, our whistleblower system is a suitable tool for taking appropriate action. We enhanced the whistleblower system in 2018: mem-bers of management are obligated to report every indication

