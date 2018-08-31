Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 09:34:38 am
140.59 EUR   -1.59%
08:48aVOLKSWAGEN : Earnings to Take Hit
DJ
08/30Half of VW models in Germany not compliant with new pollution sta..
RE
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : Earnings to Be Hit by Delays in Meeting New Emissions R..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volkswagen : Earnings to Take Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By William Boston and Max Bernhard

BERLIN -- Volkswagen AG on Thursday warned earnings could be hit by up to EUR1 billion ($1.17 billion) because of delays in certifying new vehicles to meet stricter European emissions testing rules.

Volkswagen's namesake VW brand has an inventory backlog of tens of thousands of vehicles that haven't yet been certified under a new emissions test that comes into force Saturday. The new test measures greenhouse-gas emissions and other tailpipe pollutants as well as fuel consumption and the range of new electric vehicles on a single charge.

So many cars are backlogged that Volkswagen has had to rent parking lots to store thousands of vehicles as they gradually move through the process.

News of the potential hit to third-quarter earnings, due to be released Oct. 30, initially prompted a 2% fall in Volkswagen's stock. Shares recovered to trade slightly higher in early afternoon trading.

"The issue is painful but under control," said Arndt Ellinghorst, analyst at Evercore ISI, a London-based brokerage, estimating that the VW brand's profit margin would fall to 2% in the third quarter from 5.5% in the previous quarter.

In a conference call, Thomas Zahn, the head of sales and marketing for the VW brand in Germany, said the company had been slow to certify new vehicles because resources were being used to handle the fallout from its diesel-emissions scandal.

Volkswagen officials have said the company's emissions-engineering teams have been preoccupied with the recall of nearly 11 million diesel vehicles, hampering their ability to get ready for the new European testing regime.

For weeks, Volkswagen's testing treadmills have been running three shifts to get vehicles certified, Mr. Zahn said.

Volkswagen has previously said it would delay production of 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles this year because of the new rules.

The European Union accelerated efforts to tighten testing procedures for new vehicles in the wake of Volkswagen's admission in 2015 that it had rigged millions of diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests. One set of tests called the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP, comes into effect Saturday, and consists of a new set of metrics for laboratory treadmill tests.

Another test, called Real Driving Emissions, uses a mobile tailpipe rig that measures pollutants in fumes coming straight out of the tailpipe during real road driving. It was this test, conducted by a group of West Virginia postgraduate students that first detected Volkswagen's elaborate diesel-emissions cheating scheme that had been in place for nearly a decade.

Europe began requiring RDE testing on all new vehicles in September 2017 and allowable diesel pollutants will be tightened again in a second phase of the RDE testing program in 2020.

Over recent months the new WLTP standard has created a headache for other European car makers trying to make cars compliant before the Saturday deadline. Volkswagen and Daimler AG warned earlier this year the changeover could impact availability of some models and weigh on earnings.

Peugeot, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG said this week that all vehicles on offer are ready for the standard.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com and Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
08:48aVOLKSWAGEN : Earnings to Take Hit
DJ
08/30Half of VW models in Germany not compliant with new pollution standard
RE
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : Earnings to Be Hit by Delays in Meeting New Emissions Rules -- Upda..
DJ
08/30Correction to Global Car Sales Hit Speed Bump Story
DJ
08/30Volkswagen Struggles With Emissions Rules as Only Half of VW Brand Models Rea..
DJ
08/30PIONEERING WORK : Audi Mexico produces completely without wastewater
AQ
08/30VOLKSWAGEN : VW Brand Says Only Half of Models Ready for New Emmissions Rules
DJ
08/30Exclusive - Hyundai to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia amid erratic sa..
RE
08/30EXCLUSIVE : Hyundai to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia amid erratic sales..
RE
08/29EXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. ACCORDS INCL : sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Tech Turtle Portfolio Update 
08/28Details on NIO's IPO plans 
08/28TESLA : $4,000 And The Top Of The Bull Market 
08/27Volkswagen was interested in Tesla 
08/27U.S.-Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 240 B
EBIT 2018 16 424 M
Net income 2018 12 549 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 70 921 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 200 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Controlling
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-14.17%83 543
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.07%206 563
DAIMLER-19.99%70 437
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.57%64 170
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.50%55 065
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-11.30%52 654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.