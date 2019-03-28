Volkswagen : Extends Some Trade-In Incentives for Diesel Cars in Germany

By Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Thursday that it will extend its trade-in incentive program for diesel cars in Germany.

"Our customers have recently increasingly opted for used cars, which is why we are extending the relevant incentives until further notice for VW and Audi. The incentives for new cars will expire at the end of April, as already announced," said sales chief Christian Dahlheim.

Volkswagen said more than 300,000 old diesel vehicles have been exchanged since August 2017.

