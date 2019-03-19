Volkswagen : Extraordinary Mallorca!

What is indeed more spectacular than the dark tunnel behind the fence, is the story about the restricted zone managed by the Spanish Ministry of Defense: I was told that even NASA had once carried out research at this location. This statement, however, has not been verified. Nevertheless, in light of the impressive starry sky, the island represents a highly frequented hotspot for European astronomers.

Via the 'Knot' into the city center of Palma

The nose of the little SUV strongly reminds of the design language of the Touareg: The large V-shaped grill as well as the embedded headlights characterize its front end. The rear end is defined by a continuous tail light, which is integrated into a black high-gloss bar. An absolute novelty for Volkswagen. The tail lights lite up with LED technology.