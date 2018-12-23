Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Faces Potential Problems With Diesel Software Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 04:40pm CET

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) is facing potential problems with a software update that was used to retro-fit existing diesel vehicles.

VW immediately informed the Federal Motor Transport Authority after registering "abnormalities" with regard to a software update for diesel vehicles fitted with 1.2-litre type EA189 engines, a spokesman for the German car maker said Sunday, confirming a report by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

About 500,000 cars are fitted with 1.2-litre type EA189 engines.

While VW is looking into the matter, the company decided to suspend the installation of the software, which was developed by an external supplier. Meetings between VW and the German transport authority are scheduled for early January, according to VW.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
04:40pVOLKSWAGEN : Faces Potential Problems With Diesel Software Update
DJ
12/22AUDI : VW says diesel scandal cleanup to cost 2 billion euro in 2019
RE
12/22VW says diesel scandal cleanup to cost £1.8 billion euro in 2019 - paper
RE
12/21VOLKSWAGEN : to axe 7,000 jobs in Germany
AQ
12/21VOLKSWAGEN : to write off Gett investment - Spiegel
RE
12/21VOLKSWAGEN : to Cut 7,000 Jobs in Germany Due to EV Push -FAZ
DJ
12/20Russian tycoon in GAZ sanctions talks; investors get more time
RE
12/20AUDI : Fermín Soneira Santos - Biography
AQ
12/20Truckmaker Volvo builds safety stockpiles to prepare for no-deal Brexit
RE
12/19Volkswagen buys Volvo's connected car unit for $122 million
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 B
EBIT 2018 14 994 M
Net income 2018 11 775 M
Finance 2018 25 074 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 5,98
P/E ratio 2019 5,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 72 190 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 058
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.11%188 146
DAIMLER-33.88%56 931
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 171
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-25.57%47 560
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-19.54%46 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.