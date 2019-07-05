Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/05 05:11:31 am
153.87 EUR   -0.50%
VOLKSWAGEN : For the mobility of the future
PU
04:22aChina's Changsha city weighs subsidising purchases of locally made cars
RE
07/04EU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
Volkswagen : For the mobility of the future

07/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT

What is WeShare?

Through its sub-brand WeShare, Volkswagen is introducing a comprehensive, completely electric car-sharing service in selected cities. The first vehicle fleet will start in the German capital, Berlin - it will initially comprise 1,500 e-Golf and, from 2020, an additional 500 e-up!s3 - and later, in the course of the year, the fleet will be gradually transferred to the first models of the new ID. family. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board of Management Member for Sales, says: 'We want to get young, urban users excited about e-mobility. With our car-sharing service WeShare, we will electrify Berliners first.'

Energy labeling

1 e-Golf - Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 12.7; CO2 emissions combined

2 ID.3 - The vehicle is not yet available for purchase.

3 e-up! - Power consumption in kWh/100 km: 11.7 combined, CO2 emissions in g/km: 0 combined, efficiency class: A+

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:47:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 280 M
Net income 2019 13 336 M
Finance 2019 22 269 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 5,78x
P/E ratio 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 78 335 M
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 190  €
Last Close Price 154  €
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN11.32%87 661
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.13%178 725
DAIMLER AG6.81%59 158
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 126
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.27%45 544
