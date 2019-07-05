Volkswagen : For the mobility of the future

What is WeShare?

Through its sub-brand WeShare, Volkswagen is introducing a comprehensive, completely electric car-sharing service in selected cities. The first vehicle fleet will start in the German capital, Berlin - it will initially comprise 1,500 e-Golf and, from 2020, an additional 500 e-up!s3 - and later, in the course of the year, the fleet will be gradually transferred to the first models of the new ID. family. Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board of Management Member for Sales, says: 'We want to get young, urban users excited about e-mobility. With our car-sharing service WeShare, we will electrify Berliners first.'

Energy labeling

1 e-Golf - Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 12.7; CO 2 emissions combined

2 ID.3 - The vehicle is not yet available for purchase.