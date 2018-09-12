Volkswagen : German consumer body to file class action suit against Volkswagen on November 1

The suit will concern vehicles with diesel engines of type EA 189, vzbv said, adding that it was its aim to determine that consumers had been intentionally harmed by the carmaker's use of manipulated software.

Volkswagen said possibility of class action suits did not change its standpoint that there was no legal basis for consumers to make claims in connection to the diesel issue in Germany.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)