VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/12 10:35:19 am
137.67 EUR   +0.21%
10:23aVOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file class action suit against ..
RE
09/11VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to present class action against VW
RE
09/11FORMER VOLKSWAG : judge
RE
Volkswagen : German consumer body to file class action suit against Volkswagen on November 1

09/12/2018 | 10:23am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German consumer protection organisation vzbv on Wednesday said it would file a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen on Nov. 1.

The suit will concern vehicles with diesel engines of type EA 189, vzbv said, adding that it was its aim to determine that consumers had been intentionally harmed by the carmaker's use of manipulated software.

Volkswagen said possibility of class action suits did not change its standpoint that there was no legal basis for consumers to make claims in connection to the diesel issue in Germany.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 5,70
P/E ratio 2019 4,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 68 372 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-17.46%79 195
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.22%192 979
DAIMLER-23.66%67 676
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.99%61 166
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.13%51 323
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.61%47 787
