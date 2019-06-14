Log in
Volkswagen : "Girls only" are getting ready

06/14/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

'We'll have far more spare parts on hand,' says engineer Corinna Schäfer. 'Potential wear parts such as drive shafts or chassis elements are hardly needed in an ordinary race, but in the 24-hours they are absolutely necessary, in multiple versions. Even the brakes will probably be replaced in the second third of the race. 'Also important: a lot of adhesive tape. If, for example, the bumper says goodbye and you have to fix it.'

The GTI TCR from 'Girls Only' has been standing in a hall in Hargarten, Saarland, since the beginning of June and will be checked again there, in peace and quiet. 'Knowing a car so well doesn't just have the advantage of seeing problems immediately in an emergency,' says Corinna Schäfer. 'It is also easier to see which little things are not real problems.'

What's needed in the pit-lane?

The 'Girls Only' team will live for 24-hours in the pit-lane, similar to a shared flat - yet the concentration must be as high as possible at all times in order not to risk any mistakes. Of course, the rules won't be too strict, smartphones are allowed and small walks into the surroundings are possible, if you log-out properly. As long as the car is outside on the Nordschleife, the crew can sit down for a moment, listen to music and go up to the lounge for a meal. The only important thing is that the whole team must be prepared at all times for the fact that there is a lot to do quickly, when the car comes into the pits.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 18:03:08 UTC
