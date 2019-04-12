Volkswagen : Global forum for musicians, creative entrepreneurs and digital leaders preceding the opening of the Salzburg Easter Festival on April 12. 3-D printing experts discuss correlation between...

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the key topic of the Karajan Music Tech Conference hosted in Salzburg by the Eliette and Herbert von Karajan Institute with the support of Volkswagen. With this partnership, the Group builds upon the success of the previous conference and facilitates a new international expert meeting as well as a presentation of innovative technologies in the world of music.

As part of talks and presentations at the Mozarteum Salzburg, the conference seeks to under-stand and demonstrate how the interaction between humans and machines drives creativity and innovation, and how it creates significant potential for companies. Among the keynote speakers is Patrick van der Smagt, computer scientist and Director of AI Research at the Volkswagen Data:Lab. The conference will be also joined by the widely recognized music journalist Eleonore Büning, musician and digital entrepreneur Kasia Świętochowska, 3-D audio specialist Veronique Larcher and media artist Mathis Nitschke. The famous pianist Dan Tepfer is going to perform a special concert featuring virtual reality elements.

Joining the Innovation Lab as part of this year's conference, Ricardo Simian, founder of 3-D Music Instruments, will unveil results of a cooperation with Volkswagen's 3-D printing specialists. The project teams analyzed similarities between instrument making and driving sound quality and reviewed technical limits of 3-D thin-wall printing technologies which are essential for instrument makers. The first product of the joint research work is a deconstructed trumpet created by using 3D printing technology and designed for test purposes with a completely new exterior by keeping its original sound characteristic.

'For several years now, we have been working together with Volkswagen and we are delighted that this partnership is being continued this year. We both are inspired by the ongoing exchange of ideas focusing on future and innovation, and we are sincerely pleased that these efforts fill Karajan's passion for the next step in classical music with new life', says Matthias Röder, Manag-ing Director of the Eliette and Herbert von Karajan Institute.

Patrick van der Smagt explains: 'Combining machine learning and creativity is important, as it allows us to improve our understanding. The relevance of advanced techniques and technologies is beyond the role they play for smart assistants. We still have to learn what creativity means and how we can use it for our methods.'

The Eliette and Herbert von Karajan Institute has organized the Karajan Music Tech Conference since 2017, and in 2018, Volkswagen supported the conference in Salzburg and an associated expert event in Beijing. Working in the tradition of Herbert von Karajan, the iconic conductor who also founded the Salzburg Easter Festival in 1967, the institute promotes pioneering initiatives that combine education and networking with classical music.

Volkswagen is one of the leading partners of the Salzburg Easter Festival, taking place between April 13 and 22, 2019. As a multi-year supporter, the Group and its brands have helped to realize the acclaimed music event while bolstering educational programs and opening up the world of classical music for a wider audience. The partnership is also an integral element of the close collaboration with Sächsische Staatskapelle with its principal conductor Christian Thielemann acting as orchestra in residence and artistic director, further strengthening the festival.

