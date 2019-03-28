Log in
Volkswagen : Golf turns 45 – On 29 March 1974, Volkswagen started making Europe's most successful car

0
03/28/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of Volkswagen: 'The Golf is at the very heart of our brand. It stands for progress and technology like no other car. For example, the Golf made safety technology affordable for millions of people for the first time. Thanks to this, it made its mark on an entire generation.' Brandstätter went on to emphasise: 'For seven generations, the Golf has made a contribution to the development of Volkswagen as a brand and as a group - into one of the most important automotive producers in the world.'

Dr. Stefan Loth, Plant Manager at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg: 'In 1974, our employees were facing the challenge of switching from the Beetle to the Golf. Since then, we have consistently continued to develop our main plant and today, in addition to the Golf, we produce the e-Golf, the Golf GTE, the Golf Sportsvan, and three additional models here in Wolfsburg.'

As one of the compact models on the global market that most defies classification, the Golf is set to remain a key product pillar of the Volkswagen brand. With its state-of-the-art drive, assist systems, Infotainment and operating systems, it will provide a decisive impetus for the future of mobility.

Important data on the debut of the Golf I:

29 March 1974: First Golf rolls off the assembly line - Start of series production8 July 1974: Golf is available in showrooms of Volkswagen dealerships5 August 1974: Delivery of the new Golf to customers begins

The 1974 Golf I

Design: 2-door and 4-door vehicles with boot lidInterior: Five-seater, 300-litre luggage compartment, foldable rear bench seatEngines: 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 37 kW / 50 PS; 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, 51 kW / 7 0 PSDrive: Front-wheel drive, four-speed manual gearbox, three-speed automatic available as an optionMaximum speed: 140 km/h (50 PS, manual gearbox); 160 km/h (70 PS, manual gearbox)Models: Golf and Golf L (both 50 PS); Golf S and Golf LS (both 70 PS)

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:05:02 UTC
