Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : ID. BUGGY singled out at Concours d'Elegance

07/01/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

At its world premiere, the ID. BUGGY impressed with its puristic design, timeless and unmistakable at the same time. In one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world, it now won the hearts of the audience.

The 'Chantilly Arts & Elegance, Richard Mille' is one of the most important in the automotive industry in addition to the design competitions in the Italian Villa d'Este and in California's Pebble Beach. The renaissance castle in the small town 50 kilometres north of Paris is world-famous and gives the Concours d'Elegance a unique atmosphere.

The concept is also unique: world-famous fashion designers tailor haute couture dresses to match the vehicles. At the parade, a model walks next to the car on the catwalk.

'Chantilly is an industry highlight where the most exquisite automobiles meet an interested and savvy audience. I cannot imagine a better environment for the future design of our brand,' said Volkswagen chief designer Klaus Bischoff.

The ID. BUGGY shows that e-mobility can be fun. The clear design language promises a unique driving experience. The interior is indestructible and minimalist, consciously without a fixed roof and doors. It ties in with the cult concept of the Californian dune buggies of the 1960s and 1970s and is the modern interpretation of an icon.

The ID. BUGGY is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and illustrates the wide spectrum of emission-free mobility that can be achieved with it.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:17:07 UTC
