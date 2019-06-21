Log in
Volkswagen : In looking for alternatives apart from electric buses, the municipalities of the French island Ile de Ré found the solution to their needs quite literally around...

06/21/2019 | 06:05am EDT

'This service is the result of a strong willingness from the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine to adopt sustainable mobility, which has been developed locally with Scania, ethanol producer Raisinor and Transdev,' says Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev, the company that operates the bus service.

'We now have a more sustainable way of moving around and since bicycles are a priority here on Ile de Ré, we have a very nice combination between coaches and bikes.'

And with 121 kilometres of bicycle paths, the municipalities are encouraging tourists to pedal. Preferably, they would like visitors to leave cars on the mainland or leave their cars parked on the island, and the Scania Interlink has ample baggage space to also carry bikes.

'The idea is that when people arrive to go by bike in exploring the island,' explains Quillet. 'There should be zero incentives to travel by car.'

Ethanol buses a gateway to electric and autonomous transport

In addition to the new ethanol buses, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is also pioneering electric buses and examining the prospects of autonomous buses. 'We ordered a fleet of 5,000 new buses to speed up the transition to renewable energy in our region,' says Renaud Lagrave, Vice-President of Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional authority.

He adds, 'At the time, governments were caught up in discussions on carbon reduction in the series of COP conferences. We believed that it was necessary - in fact, a duty - to actually start making the transition. That's why we chose this solution for the Region's largest line in passenger terms and in practice test an alternative with ethanol.'

For France-based Transdev, one of the world's largest public transport companies with operations in 20 countries across five continents, the number 3 bus line between La Rochelle and Ile de Ré will be a showcase for ethanol.

'With this service, we expect to have something that we can show France and the rest of the world,' explains Thierry Mallet.

'It's a local project but it is also a reference for what we can do with ethanol, how it can be managed, what the costs are and what the benefits are of this solution.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 10:04:04 UTC
