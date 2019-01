By Olivia Bugault

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday that it is investing $10 million in U.S. startup Forge Nano Inc. to further its expertise in battery research.

The German car maker said that it will provide support for Forge Nano's industrial trials of a material-coating technology that could improve the performance of battery materials.

The transaction is subject to approval from authorities, Volkswagen said.

