Volkswagen : Kills Beetle, Ending Production of Iconic Vehicle

By Chester Dawson

Volkswagen AG is calling it quits for its iconic Beetle, ending an 80-year run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s.

The German auto maker said it would stop building the compact next year at a factory in Mexico, the last plant in the world to make the car.

The latest generation of the Beetle debuted in 2011, but its roots go back to 1938 as VW's first vehicle. It is one of the longest-lived and best-selling vehicles of all time, with 22.7 million sold world-wide.

Company officials said the move comes as VW focuses on other models and its electric-car lineup, but left the door open for a return of its best-known nameplate. "There are no immediate plans to replace it," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, the head of VW's American operations.

Production of the original Beetle ended in 2003, but a more-modern version of the car that was larger and had more creature comforts debuted in 1997. The newer model has been produced in Puebla, Mexico, since 1999.

The move to kill the Beetle comes as President Donald Trump has criticized imports from Germany and after a new U.S. trade deal with Mexico that industry experts say could inflate costs for some Mexican-built small cars shipped to the U.S.

A U.S. spokesman for VW said the decision to halt production was unrelated to changes in U.S. trade policy. To make up for the loss of the Beetle, VW's Puebla plant will shift to production of other models, he said.

The original Beetle became a symbol of the youth-driven counterculture and peace movement of the 1960s, despite its roots as a vehicle ordered up by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s as a cheap car for the German masses.

U.S. sales of the model peaked at 423,008 cars during the heyday of its popularity in 1968, the same year a Beetle named Herbie was featured in the 1968 Disney film "The Love Bug."

Even though the U.S. is the vehicle's biggest market today, VW sold only 15,000 Beetles in the country last year. That is less than 5% of the 339,700 cars the company sold in the U.S. in 2017.

