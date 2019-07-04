Log in
Volkswagen : Lamborghini's 1st Half Sales Nearly Doubled Amid SUV Surge

07/04/2019

By Nathan Allen

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) Automobili Lamborghini SpA brand said Thursday that deliveries rose 96% in the first half, driven by the introduction of the Urus SUV.

The Italian high-performance auto maker said it delivered 4,553 cars in the first six months of the year, compared with 2,327 a year earlier. The Urus accounted for 2,693 of the total deliveries, the company said.

Sales more than doubled in America and Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. remains Lamborghini's largest single market, the company said.

Lamborghini confirmed its expectation for sustained solid growth for the remainder of 2019.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

