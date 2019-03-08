Log in
Volkswagen : Management Plans Thousands of Job Cuts, Says Works Council Boss

03/08/2019 | 11:10am EST

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) management plans to cut thousands of jobs at its namesake brand, the German car maker's labor boss said in an interview with a German newspaper Friday.

Volkswagen's board plans to cut between 5,000 and 7,000 administrative jobs due to the introduction of modern IT-systems, Bernd Osterloh, Volkswagen's influential works council chief, said in an interview with Braunschweiger Zeitung, while heavily criticizing the company's leadership.

The plans still have to be negotiated with employee representatives, who are calling for a road map, "so that we can take advantage of partial-retirement over the next few years in order to adjust our personnel requirements in such a way that they match the tasks resulting from digitization," he said, according to the newspaper.

As head of the general works council at Volkswagen, Mr. Osterloh holds a supervisory-board seat.

A works council spokesman said Volkswagen in Germany has a contractual job guarantee until 2025, which rules out enforced redundancies.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

German daily Handelsblatt reported the plans earlier on Friday, citing unnamed company sources.

The news comes as car makers are devising ways to stem the high costs of developing new technology while at the same time struggling with slowing demand in China, tightened emissions rules and rising trade tensions. Volkswagen's passenger car brand said in December that it plans to significantly improve its earnings in order to be able to finance billions of euros in investments in electric vehicles and automated driving.

In the interview, Mr. Osterloh criticized Volkswagen's leadership, saying it mismanaged the changeover to new emissions testing standards in Europe, which cost the company "at least half a billion euros" last year.

Talks are on hold for now, he said. "We first want answers from the supervisory board as to how we will deal with the major aberrations in the company. Who is responsible for this? What personnel consequences will this have?"

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

