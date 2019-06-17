Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : New ID.3 and future ID. models to be equipped with batteries offering the highest capacity – and an eight-year warranty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Centre of Excellence

In 2017, Volkswagen consolidated its battery development activities at a Centre of Excellence. Among other things, this centre is responsible for ensuring that all batteries in the ID. family retain their maximum capacity over a very long period of time and are thus able to guarantee long-range operation. 'Our goal is to make sure the ID. batteries last as long as the cars', says Frank Blome, Head of the Centre of Excellence in Salzgitter.

High charging capacity makes for quick charging times

Volkswagen will offer the ID. batteries in different sizes. This marks a completely new departure as compared to the approach taken with the brand's current range of electric vehicles. If an owner of an ID. vehicle is not really interested in being able to drive long distances (for example because they mainly only drive short distances in a city), they can opt for a battery with a relatively low energy content. This, in turn, will make their vehicle less expensive. Those who frequently drive long distances, on the other hand, can choose a larger battery, which will make them more flexible in terms of how they use their car. Depending on the battery and vehicle type in question, a maximum range of approx. 330 to 550 kilometres (WLTP) can be achieved. Volkswagen also designed the batteries to be able to accommodate a charging capacity of up to 125 kW, which is higher than anything achieved to date in the ID.3 segment and ensures fast charging and shorter charging stops.

Convenient charging at home and extremely fast charging on the move

Volkswagen expects that around 50 per cent of all charging operations will be performed at home and 20 per cent at work. A new range of wall boxes were designed with exactly this relationship in mind. These charging stations, which can be installed at home or at a business, work with charging capacities of up to 11 kilowatts (AC). The advantage here is that the charging time is much shorter than with a conventional 230-volt power supply - the wall box has enough power to charge a battery up to full power overnight or in the course of a working day. Volkswagen also believes that 25 per cent of all charging operations will occur in public spaces and five per cent at recharging stations on motorways. Depending on the driving style employed, an ID.3 with the largest battery variant would only have to be charged twice on a trip from Hamburg to Munich, or from Turin to Paris (each trip is about 800 kilometres). If the battery is charged at a fast charging station with a high capacity, around 260 kilometres of additional range (WLTP) could be charged in 30 minutes.

Note to the editorial teams: You'll find an interview with the Head of the Centre of Excellence, Frank Blome, in the Volkswagen Newsroom (https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/stories/for-the-lifetime-of-a-car-4855) and at the Volkswagen Group website (www.volkswagenag.com).

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 10:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
06:03aVOLKSWAGEN : New ID.3 and future ID. models to be equipped with batteries offeri..
PU
05:51aVOLKSWAGEN : could place additional Traton shares after IPO - CFO
RE
05:29aVOLKSWAGEN : Artificial neural networks can solve problems that other algorithms..
PU
06/14VOLKSWAGEN : Workers at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Vote Against Union -- Upda..
DJ
06/14VW's Tennessee workers vote against union representation
RE
06/14VOLKSWAGEN : Workers at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Vote Against Union
DJ
06/14VOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Union Vote at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Could Cha..
DJ
06/14VOLKSWAGEN : "Girls only" are getting ready
PU
06/14VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
RE
06/14VOLKSWAGEN : Union Vote at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Could Change Industry
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,30
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 72 074 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 192 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN1.67%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.11%191 718
DAIMLER AG3.29%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.61%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.61%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About