Volkswagen, NorthVolt Team Up on Battery Research -- Update

03/21/2019 | 10:00am EDT

--Volkswagen and NorthVolt have joined forces on a battery-research consortium

--Both partners have signaled interest in German funding

--The consortium will research battery-production cycles and plant technology 

 
   By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG is teaming up with Sweden's NorthVolt and other companies to research technology and look into how a competitive battery-cell production could be set up in Europe, as car makers globally prepare to ramp up production of electric vehicles.

The German car maker said Thursday that it will lead a consortium with battery maker NorthVolt. The Swedish company, founded by two former Tesla managers, plans to build Europe's first large-scale factory for lithium-ion battery cells, to be located in Sweden.

Batteries are the most expensive component in electric cars and manufacturers are scrambling to reduce costs with partnerships and long-term agreements in order to be able to compete with newcomers from the U.S. and Asia. Some have mulled setting up their own battery-cell production, while European politicians debate the creation of a European battery giant modeled on the example of aircraft maker Airbus SE.

This week, companies including Volkswagen and NorthVolt expressed interest in a EUR1 billion German government funding plan aimed at jump-starting battery-cell production for electric cars.

U.S. competitor Tesla has been in preliminary talks with German and Dutch officials to build a so-called gigafactory in Europe where it would produce batteries and Tesla cars.

The European Battery Union, the new consortium with Volkswagen and NorthVolt at the helm, plans to jointly research battery technology, "from raw materials through cell technology to recycling," Volkswagen said. Research should start early next year.

Activities will also focus on "the development and engineering of plant technologies allowing sustainable, climate-friendly and competitive battery cell production," it said.

The company said other partners from the European Union are also joining, though it didn't name them. It said all partners would increase investment, with possible funding from Germany.

NorthVolt is already part of a similar alliance with luxury-car maker BMW AG (BMW.XE) and materials-technology company Umicore, as well as the European Battery Alliance, an EU initiative. A NorthVolt spokesman said the two partnerships are separate.

Volkswagen's truck unit Scania, Swiss engineering group ABBand German industrial giant Siemens have said they will invest EUR10 million each in NorthVolt's battery-factory project.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

ABB LTD -1.01% 19.15 Delayed Quote.3.50%
AIRBUS SE 0.49% 118.5 Real-time Quote.40.38%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.36% 71 Delayed Quote.1.81%
SIEMENS 1.03% 98.33 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
TESLA -0.91% 270.22 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
UMICORE 0.10% 41.02 Delayed Quote.17.61%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.42% 143.36 Delayed Quote.3.60%
