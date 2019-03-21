Log in
Volkswagen : Northvolt to join forces for battery research

03/21/2019
Northvolt logo is pictured in the Northvolt office in Stockholm

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen and Swedish battery maker Northvolt and other companies as well as science labs are joining forces in battery cell research, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Starting in early 2020, the so-called European Battery Union (EBU) aims to accumulate know-how on battery cell production, including research on raw materials, cell technology but also the recycling of used batteries.

"All the partners will step up their investments as a result of the planned additional research activities," Volkswagen said, adding that they could seek funds from the German economy ministry.

Germany has earmarked 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) to support a consortium looking to produce electric car cells and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries.

More than 30 companies have applied for the program to support the production of battery cells, the Economy Ministry said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 734 M
Net income 2019 13 546 M
Finance 2019 27 130 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 5,29
P/E ratio 2020 5,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 73 734 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN3.60%84 229
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%198 472
DAIMLER AG12.66%63 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.81%53 447
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.61%52 151
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.36%50 656
