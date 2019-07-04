Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/04 10:57:28 am
154.77 EUR   +0.75%
10:43aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars strengthens IT competence worldwide
PU
08:48aVOLKSWAGEN : "The smile comes automatically"
PU
07:24aWarning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Passenger Cars strengthens IT competence worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Brand IT will be responsible for analyzing and providing the required IT technology in both production and non-production units, thereby accelerating the definition of new IT solutions and digitalization concepts even further in future and tailoring IT to the needs of the brand.

Abdallah Shanti is a computer scientist and engineer. From 2012 through 2018, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Volkswagen Group of America prior to assuming responsibility for Brand IT at Volkswagen Passenger Cars in mid-2018. Abdallah Shanti brings some 30 years of experience in IT and technical development in the automotive sector to the Volkswagen brand. Before joining Volkswagen, his previous appointments included Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at ANX, Vice President and CIO at American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., and General Director of Global System Engineering and Application Development at General Motors.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
10:43aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars strengthens IT competence worldwide
PU
08:48aVOLKSWAGEN : "The smile comes automatically"
PU
07:24aWarning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
07:08aVOLKSWAGEN : SEAT has signed a collaboration agreement with the ESADE business s..
PU
07:07aVOLKSWAGEN : Lamborghini's 1st Half Sales Nearly Doubled Amid SUV Surge
DJ
06:38aVOLKSWAGEN : “We have to stay on the ball permanently”
PU
05:48aVOLKSWAGEN : When Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer of the Volkswagen brand, talks ..
PU
07/03VOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Investor Roadshow with Société Générale
PU
07/03GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED : Volkswagen ID.R electric race car sets sights on Fo..
PU
07/03VOLKSWAGEN : On its way from being the world's largest automobile manufacturer t..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 366 M
Net income 2019 13 378 M
Finance 2019 22 612 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 5,72x
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 77 711 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 190  €
Last Close Price 153  €
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN10.58%87 661
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%178 725
DAIMLER AG6.77%59 158
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 126
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.36%45 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About