Volkswagen : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm

By Anthony Shevlin



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said late Monday that it plans a dual listing for its truck and bus business Traton SE on both the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Nasdaq Stockholm.

The German car maker said the initial public offering is expected to be completed "before the summer break 2019," subject to market conditions.

Given Traton's strong balance sheet, the IPO is expected to consist of existing shares held by Volkswagen only, the car maker said.

"With today's announcement Volkswagen and its subsidiary Traton open a new chapter. We are committed to continue to create value for our shareholders," said Frank Witter, chief financial officer of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen will retain a majority stake in Traton following the completion of the IPO, it said.

Andreas Renschler, chief executive of Traton, said: "The IPO will lay the foundation for Traton's further growth by providing us with enhanced entrepreneurial flexibility and access to capital markets."

