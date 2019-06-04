Log in
Volkswagen : Plans Dual Listing for Traton in Frankfurt and Stockholm

06/04/2019 | 01:42am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said late Monday that it plans a dual listing for its truck and bus business Traton SE on both the Frankfurt stock exchange and the Nasdaq Stockholm.

The German car maker said the initial public offering is expected to be completed "before the summer break 2019," subject to market conditions.

Given Traton's strong balance sheet, the IPO is expected to consist of existing shares held by Volkswagen only, the car maker said.

"With today's announcement Volkswagen and its subsidiary Traton open a new chapter. We are committed to continue to create value for our shareholders," said Frank Witter, chief financial officer of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen will retain a majority stake in Traton following the completion of the IPO, it said.

Andreas Renschler, chief executive of Traton, said: "The IPO will lay the foundation for Traton's further growth by providing us with enhanced entrepreneurial flexibility and access to capital markets."

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 372 M
Net income 2019 13 491 M
Finance 2019 25 474 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 5,22
P/E ratio 2020 4,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 70 917 M
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%78 960
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%192 332
DAIMLER AG1.62%55 483
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 289
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 021
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.02%44 338
