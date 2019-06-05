Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Plans Job Cuts as It Invests Up to EUR4 Billion in Digitalization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:17am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday that it will invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in digitalization projects through 2023, although it could shed up to 4,000 jobs in nonproduction units.

The German car maker said the investments will mainly be in administration, but also in production.

It intends to create at least 2,000 new jobs related to digitalization.

Agile working methods, improved processes and digitalization to speed up processes means that tasks that used to be performed manually are to be simplified through IT.

As a result of this, up to 4,000 jobs in nonproduction units at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Components and Volkswagen Sachsen will not be restaffed in the coming four years, it said.

A precondition for this is that the tasks are eliminated as a result of digitalization, process optimization and organizational streamlining.

Furthermore, a uniform employment guarantee has been agreed for Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH through 2029. Compulsory layoffs during this period are ruled out.

Ralf Brandstaetter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen brand, said: "If we have to eliminate jobs as a result of digitalization, we are doing so in the most socially-conscious manner possible."

The cost reductions accompanying the investments will also help the company to finance the transformation from its own resources.

The company targets an operating return on sales of 6% by 2022, three years earlier than originally planned, it said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
03:41aSAP : Volkswagen to invest up to four billion euros in digital transformation
RE
03:38aVOLKSWAGEN : agrees digital transformation roadmap for administration and produc..
PU
03:38aVOLKSWAGEN CONTINUES TO FORGE AHEAD : Volkswagen will be investing up to 4 bil..
PU
03:17aVOLKSWAGEN : Plans Job Cuts as It Invests Up to EUR4 Billion in Digitalization
DJ
06/04Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
DJ
06/04Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
DJ
06/04Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Push Higher as Fed Hints at Possible Ra..
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Ground After Monday Tech Selloff
DJ
06/04Volkswagen's Renk first in line of potential divestitures - sources
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 464 M
Finance 2019 24 981 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40
P/E ratio 2020 5,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 73 385 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN4.13%79 799
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.04%191 718
DAIMLER AG5.82%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.82%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.96%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About