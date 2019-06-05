Volkswagen : Plans Job Cuts as It Invests Up to EUR4 Billion in Digitalization

By Anthony Shevlin



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Wednesday that it will invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in digitalization projects through 2023, although it could shed up to 4,000 jobs in nonproduction units.

The German car maker said the investments will mainly be in administration, but also in production.

It intends to create at least 2,000 new jobs related to digitalization.

Agile working methods, improved processes and digitalization to speed up processes means that tasks that used to be performed manually are to be simplified through IT.

As a result of this, up to 4,000 jobs in nonproduction units at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Components and Volkswagen Sachsen will not be restaffed in the coming four years, it said.

A precondition for this is that the tasks are eliminated as a result of digitalization, process optimization and organizational streamlining.

Furthermore, a uniform employment guarantee has been agreed for Volkswagen AG and Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH through 2029. Compulsory layoffs during this period are ruled out.

Ralf Brandstaetter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen brand, said: "If we have to eliminate jobs as a result of digitalization, we are doing so in the most socially-conscious manner possible."

The cost reductions accompanying the investments will also help the company to finance the transformation from its own resources.

The company targets an operating return on sales of 6% by 2022, three years earlier than originally planned, it said.

