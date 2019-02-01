Log in
Volkswagen : Porsche Flags Potential Emissions Issue to US Authorities

02/01/2019 | 09:38am EST

--Porsche has flagged a potential emissions issue to U.S. authorities after an internal investigation

--The company doesn't know yet how many vehicles are affected

--The issue is related to wind-resistance values for calculation of fuel-consumption data 

 
   By Max Bernhard

German sports-car maker Porsche has flagged a potential emissions issue to authorities in the U.S. following an internal investigation that found irregularities with the way fuel-consumption data was calculated for some of its vehicles.

A spokesman for the Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) subsidiary said Friday that the company informed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board of its initial findings.

Porsche doesn't know yet how many vehicles are affected, and the company will continue its investigation in close cooperation with the authorities, the spokesman said. However, vehicles certified under the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure aren't affected.

German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel first reported the issues and said they affect the 2016 and 2017 versions of Porsche's popular 911 model.

"The specific case concerns deviations in the determination of wind resistance values and corresponding reports that have been submitted to the respective authorities," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

When measuring fuel-consumption data and emissions on the test stand, manufacturers have to compensate in their calculations for the wind resistance that would occur on the road.

The potential issue is the latest development in Volkswagen and Porsche's more than three-year old emissions scandal. In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to having equipped some 11 million of its vehicles world wide with software that allowed them to dodge emissions testing, after the EPA discovered the cheating with the help of researchers.

Since then Volkswagen has had to pay billions of dollars in settlement costs and fines.

As part of its settlement in the U.S., the company agreed to take various measures to prevent future problems, including the establishment of a whistleblower system and surveying employees to gauge compliance.

"Informing the authorities on our own initiative is another expression of a functioning system of internal control measures and our corporate culture," the spokesman said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.70% 57.2 Delayed Quote.9.99%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.01% 148.68 Delayed Quote.6.98%
