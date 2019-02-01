Volkswagen : Porsche Informs German Authorities Fuel-Consumption Data Issue

By Matthias Goldschmidt



Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) sports-car maker Porsche has informed German authorities of issues related to incorrect fuel-consumption data for some of its vehicles following an internal investigation, a Porsche spokesman said late Thursday.

"The specific case concerns deviations in the determination of wind-resistance values and corresponding reports that were submitted to the responsible authorities," he said. The problem isn't related to the engine-control software, nor is vehicle safety affected, he added.

Weekly news magazine Der Spiegel first reported the issues and said the issue affected the 2016 and 2017 versions of Porsche's popular 911 model.

