Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Volkswagen : Porsche to stop offering diesel models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 02:15pm CEST
Porsche logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen Porsche will stop offering diesel versions of its cars, the unit said on Sunday, sharpening its focus on hybrid and battery-powered vehicles instead.

Volkswagen has admitted to deliberately cheating diesel emissions tests, sending shockwaves through the automotive industries and causing a sector-wide crackdown on polluting diesel engines.

"Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology," Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said in a statement.

"We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free."

Porsche's existing diesel customers would continue to be served, he said.

Porsche, which is investing more than 6 billion euros (5.4 billion pounds) in electric mobility by 2022, said that demand for diesel models was dropping, adding their share of worldwide Porsche cars was 12 percent in 2017.

"We have never developed and produced diesel engines ourselves. Still, Porsche's image has suffered. The diesel crisis has caused us a lot of trouble," Blume said in a separate interview with weekly Bild am Sonntag.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss whether to require the car industry to carry out costly hardware upgrades for older diesel vehicles to reduce inner-city pollution, government sources said.

Porsche has sold diesel versions of its cars for nearly a decade, Bild am Sonntag said. It has not had a diesel in its line up since February.

About 63 percent of the group's Panamera cars sold in Europe are hybrid models, it said. Porsche will launch the Taycan - which it says is its first fully-electric sports car - next year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
03:05pVolkswagen's Porsche drops diesel in electric car push
RE
03:05pPORSCHE : Drops Diesel Engines in Wake of Emissions Scandal
DJ
02:15pVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to stop offering diesel models
RE
09/22AUDI : Hungaria Zrt. will also be manufacturing electric vehicles in future
AQ
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : O'Steen Volkswagen's Bill Olive reflects on Beetle's 70-year run in..
AQ
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto appoints Pavel Richter as production head of India 2.0 p..
AQ
09/21Merkel to hold diesel talks as allies demand hardware fix
RE
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : Andretti Rallycross Takes on Nitro World Games
AQ
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : Por qué el Bentley Mulsanne 2018 es el modelo estrella de Bentley
AQ
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda to hike prices by up to Rs 35,000 from March 
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Volkswagen next to pull out of Iran 
09/19FERRARI : Expensive Or Not? 
09/19NVIDIA : The Most Overlooked Tech Stock 
09/18Tesla - Model 3 Demand At Current Prices May Be Causing Inventory Problems 
09/18Amazon Partners With Audi For The E-Tron SUV 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 577 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 566 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 6,41
P/E ratio 2019 5,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 77 012 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%90 469
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 828
DAIMLER-18.63%72 403
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.22%65 470
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%56 154
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-13.83%50 905
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.