Volkswagen : Presentation - US Roadshow with J. P. Morgan, 28 and 29 March
03/28/2019 | 02:11pm EDT
Leading the Transformation.
Frank Witter
CFO of Volkswagen AG
US Roadshow with J. P. Morgan, New York and Boston,
28th - 29th March 2019
Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers1)
(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January to February 2019 vs. 2018)
Car Market
VW Group
Car Market
VW Group
Cars + LCV
-2.6%
-3.4%
-1.4%
-5.4%
North America
Western Europe
Car Market
VW Group
Car Market
VW Group
Cars + LCV
13.9%
-2.6%
-5.0%
-5.3%
South America
World
1)Figures excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
Car Market
VW Group
0.6%
-1.1%
Central & Eastern Europe
Car Market
VW Group
-6.0%-4.7%
Asia Pacific
3
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands
(January to February 2019 vs. 2018)
'000 units
January - February 2018
2,000
January - February 2019
-1.8%
1,636
1,607
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
-2.9%
1,000
941
914
-5.5%
-1.6%
280
264
197
193
+12.8%
+13.2%
+13.4%
+10.3%
+1.5%
79
89
40
35
66
75
0
18
20
14
14
Volkswagen
2)
Group1)
1)Incl. all brands of Volkswagen Group (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles); -2.6% excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
2) MAN incl. MAN Latin America Trucks and Busses GVW > 5t.
4
Volkswagen Group - Key Financial Figures1)
(January to December 2018 vs. 2017)
thousand vehicles / € million
2018
20172)
+/- (%)
Vehicle Sales3)
10,900
10,777
+1.1
Sales revenue
235,849
229,550
+2.7
Operating profit before Special Items
17,104
17,041
+0.4
% of sales revenue
7.3
7.4
Operating profit
13,920
13,818
+0.7
% of sales revenue
5.9
6.0
Financial result
1,723
-146
x
of which: At-equity result4)
3,369
3,482
-3.2
of which: Other financial result
-1,646
-3,628
+54.6
Profit before tax
15,643
13,673
+14.4
% Return on sales before tax
6.6
6.0
Profit after tax
12,153
11,463
+6.0
1)All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions.2) Prior-year figures were adjusted due to IFRS
3) Volume data including the unconsolidated Chinese joint ventures. 4) The joint venture companies in China are accounted for using the equity method and recorded an operating profit (proportionate) of €4,627 million (€4,746 million).
5
