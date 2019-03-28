Log in
Volkswagen : Presentation - US Roadshow with J. P. Morgan, 28 and 29 March

0
03/28/2019

Leading the Transformation.

Frank Witter

CFO of Volkswagen AG

US Roadshow with J. P. Morgan, New York and Boston,

28th - 29th March 2019

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers1)

(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January to February 2019 vs. 2018)

Car Market

VW Group

Car Market

VW Group

Cars + LCV

-2.6%

-3.4%

-1.4%

-5.4%

North America

Western Europe

Car Market

VW Group

Car Market

VW Group

Cars + LCV

13.9%

-2.6%

-5.0%

-5.3%

South America

World

1)Figures excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.

Car Market

VW Group

0.6%

-1.1%

Central & Eastern Europe

Car Market

VW Group

-6.0%-4.7%

Asia Pacific

3

Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands

(January to February 2019 vs. 2018)

'000 units

January - February 2018

2,000

January - February 2019

-1.8%

1,636

1,607

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

-2.9%

1,000

941

914

-5.5%

-1.6%

280

264

197

193

+12.8%

+13.2%

+13.4%

+10.3%

+1.5%

79

89

40

35

66

75

0

18

20

14

14

Volkswagen

2)

Group1)

1)Incl. all brands of Volkswagen Group (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles); -2.6% excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.

2) MAN incl. MAN Latin America Trucks and Busses GVW > 5t.

4

Volkswagen Group - Key Financial Figures1)

(January to December 2018 vs. 2017)

thousand vehicles / € million

2018

20172)

+/- (%)

Vehicle Sales3)

10,900

10,777

+1.1

Sales revenue

235,849

229,550

+2.7

Operating profit before Special Items

17,104

17,041

+0.4

% of sales revenue

7.3

7.4

Operating profit

13,920

13,818

+0.7

% of sales revenue

5.9

6.0

Financial result

1,723

-146

x

of which: At-equity result4)

3,369

3,482

-3.2

of which: Other financial result

-1,646

-3,628

+54.6

Profit before tax

15,643

13,673

+14.4

% Return on sales before tax

6.6

6.0

Profit after tax

12,153

11,463

+6.0

1)All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. Including allocation of consolidation adjustments between the Automotive and Financial Services divisions. 2) Prior-year figures were adjusted due to IFRS

3) Volume data including the unconsolidated Chinese joint ventures. 4) The joint venture companies in China are accounted for using the equity method and recorded an operating profit (proportionate) of €4,627 million (€4,746 million).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:10:03 UTC
