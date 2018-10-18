Log in
Volkswagen : Rolls Out German Diesel Swap Plan

10/18/2018

By Nathan Allen

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Thursday that it has rolled out a program across 14 German cities to encourage owners of older diesel vehicles to trade them in for newer models.

The move is part of a broader push within Germany to improve air quality across cities and follows a recently agreed government initiative to reduce the number of diesel vehicles in circulation without imposing disruptive bans.

Across Germany's 14 most polluted cities, including Munich, Stuttgart and Cologne, owners of Volkswagen cars with engines that comply to Euro-4 or Euro-5 standards will receive a premium if they choose to trade in for a newer model, Volkswagen said.

Motorists whose vehicles run engines that conform to the older Euro-1 to Euro-4 standards will receive a payment for scrapping their vehicle, with the value of the payment varying depending on the model, the company said.

"The group's Audi, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands will be announcing details of their brand-specific programs," Volkswagen said.

Volkswagen's Head of Group Sales Christian Dahlheim said the measures are designed to support the federal government's efforts to avoid potential driving bans.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

