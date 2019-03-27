|
Volkswagen : SEAT - Annual Report 2018
03/27/2019 | 06:25pm EDT
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:24:03 UTC
Sales 2019
245 B
EBIT 2019
18 628 M
Net income 2019
13 949 M
Finance 2019
25 763 M
Yield 2019
4,45%
P/E ratio 2019
4,86
P/E ratio 2020
4,84
EV / Sales 2019
0,18x
EV / Sales 2020
0,15x
Capitalization
70 782 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
30
|Average target price
192 €
|Spread / Average Target
39%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VOLKSWAGEN
|-0.22%
|79 713